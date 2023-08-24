Two-Day win for T&T U-17s

Pacer Aadian Racha completed a fine match with a five-wicket second innings haul, as Trinidad and Tobago scored an outright victory over the Leeward Islands in the first round of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17s Two-Day Championship yesterday.
The T&T youths won by an innings and 63 runs at Inshan Ali Park, with Racha’s fast, direct approach defeating four of his five victims either lbw or bowled. He finished with five for 11 in 11 overs as the Leewards were dismissed for 64 in their second innings. Cristian Rampersad supported with two for 11.
This was after the home side had established a lead of 127 on first innings. Resuming on their overnight 142 for four, T&T added only another 58 for the loss of their remaining six wickets, Ozan Williams taking three of those wickets to finish with five for 60 from his 25 overs.
As in their first innings, the Leeward batters struggled again to occupy the crease and succumbed in 38.2 overs, unable to keep out Racha. He finished with match figures of eight for 32.
The T&T victory was the only one in the first round, as the other matches between Barbados and the Windward Islands at the PowerGen ground in Penal and Jamaica and Guyana at the National Cricket Centre were drawn.
In Penal, the Windward Islands came within four runs of gaining a first innings advantage but were dismissed for 210 in their first innings, in reply to Barbados’ 213. In their second innings, the Bajan youths closed on 31 for one. And over at the NCC in Couva, Guyana’s Jonathan Van Lange fell nine short of a century as he took his team to 202 for eight declared as they surpassed Jamaica’s first innings effort of 200 for nine declared.
The second and penultimate round of games begins tomorrow when T&T play Jamaica at Gilbert Park, Barbados face the Leewards at Inshan Ali Park and Guyana take on the Windwards at the NCC.
Summarised scores:
At Inshan Ali Park
Leeward Islands U-17s 73, 38.5 overs (Carlton Pluck 22; Ishmael Ali 5/16, Aadian Racha 3/21) & 64, 38.2 (Xaveek Toppin 19; Aadian Racha 5/11, Cristian Rampersad 2/11)
vs T&T U-17s 200-9 dec., 72.3 overs (Luke Ali 47, Brendan Boodoo 44; Ozan Williams 5/60, Israel Morton 3/40)
—T&T U-17s won by an innings and 63 runs.
At PowerGen
Windward Islands vs Barbados
Barbados U-17s 213, 76.4 overs (Reviera Cottle 35, Gadson Bowens 31; Khan Elcock 3/23, Kirt Murray 3/36) & 30-1
vs Windward Islands U-17s 210, 89 overs (Kirsten Murray 40; Xaundre Baptiste 3/22, Zishan Motara 3/57)
—Match drawn.
At NCC
Jamaica vs Guyana
Jamaica U-17s 200-9 dec, 53.1 overs (Brian Barnes 114; Matthew Pottaya 3/32, Bruce Vincent 2/34) & 36-0, 18 overs (Tyriek Bryan 21 n.o,, Kev’Aundre Virgo 14 n.o.)
vs Guyana U-17s 202-8 dec., 89 overs (Jonathan Van Lange 91, Romeo Deonarain 36; O’mari Wedderburn 3/32, Kev’Aundre Virgo 2/20)
—Match drawn.