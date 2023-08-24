Two-Day win for T&T U-17s

Pacer Aadian Racha completed a fine match with a five-wicket second innings haul, as Trinidad and Tobago scored an outright victory over the Leeward Islands in the first round of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17s Two-Day Championship yesterday.

The T&T youths won by an innings and 63 runs at Inshan Ali Park, with Racha’s fast, direct approach defeating four of his five victims either lbw or bowled. He finished with five for 11 in 11 overs as the Leewards were dismissed for 64 in their second innings. Cristian Rampersad supported with two for 11.

This was after the home side had established a lead of 127 on first innings. Resuming on their overnight 142 for four, T&T added only another 58 for the loss of their remaining six wickets, Ozan Williams taking three of those wickets to finish with five for 60 from his 25 overs.

As in their first innings, the Leeward batters struggled again to occupy the crease and succumbed in 38.2 overs, unable to keep out Racha. He finished with match figures of eight for 32.

The T&T victory was the only one in the first round, as the other matches between Barbados and the Windward Islands at the PowerGen ground in Penal and Jamaica and Guyana at the National Cricket Centre were drawn.

In Penal, the Windward Islands came within four runs of gaining a first innings advantage but were dismissed for 210 in their first innings, in reply to Barbados’ 213. In their second innings, the Bajan youths closed on 31 for one. And over at the NCC in Couva, Guyana’s Jonathan Van Lange fell nine short of a century as he took his team to 202 for eight declared as they surpassed Jamaica’s first innings effort of 200 for nine declared.

The second and penultimate round of games begins tomorrow when T&T play Jamaica at Gilbert Park, Barbados face the Leewards at Inshan Ali Park and Guyana take on the Windwards at the NCC.

Summarised scores:

At Inshan Ali Park

Leeward Islands U-17s 73, 38.5 overs (Carlton Pluck 22; Ishmael Ali 5/16, Aadian Racha 3/21) & 64, 38.2 (Xaveek Toppin 19; Aadian Racha 5/11, Cristian Rampersad 2/11)

vs T&T U-17s 200-9 dec., 72.3 overs (Luke Ali 47, Brendan Boodoo 44; Ozan Williams 5/60, Israel Morton 3/40)

—T&T U-17s won by an innings and 63 runs.

At PowerGen

Windward Islands vs Barbados

Barbados U-17s 213, 76.4 overs (Reviera Cottle 35, Gadson Bowens 31; Khan Elcock 3/23, Kirt Murray 3/36) & 30-1

vs Windward Islands U-17s 210, 89 overs (Kirsten Murray 40; Xaundre Baptiste 3/22, Zishan Motara 3/57)

—Match drawn.

At NCC

Jamaica vs Guyana

Jamaica U-17s 200-9 dec, 53.1 overs (Brian Barnes 114; Matthew Pottaya 3/32, Bruce Vincent 2/34) & 36-0, 18 overs (Tyriek Bryan 21 n.o,, Kev’Aundre Virgo 14 n.o.)

vs Guyana U-17s 202-8 dec., 89 overs (Jonathan Van Lange 91, Romeo Deonarain 36; O’mari Wedderburn 3/32, Kev’Aundre Virgo 2/20)

—Match drawn.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dookie, Dalla Costa in ITF finals

Dookie, Dalla Costa in ITF finals

KALE DALLA COSTA advanced to his first ITF (International Tennis Federation) title match and fellow Trinidad and Tobago player Jorane Dookie made it to her third final in four weeks when the Summer Bowl Junior Tournament continued yesterday at National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.

Two-Day win for T&T U-17s

Pacer Aadian Racha completed a fine match with a five-wicket second innings haul, as Trinidad and Tobago scored an outright victory over the Leeward Islands in the first round of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17s Two-Day Championship yesterday.

Marcano fails to reach ‘pro’ quarters

REECE MARCANO fought gallantly before going down in the round of 16 of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton International yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.

After beating two of his T&T compatriots when this country’s fifth-ever Badminton World Federation-sanctioned competition served off the day before, the runner-up in this country’s National Championships was defeated 21-16, 21-12 by American Mark Alcala, who is ranked 154th in the world and seeded fourth.

MEDAL HUNT

MEDAL HUNT

Keshorn Walcott opens his bid today for the one major medal that has so far eluded his grasp.

Walcott has been drawn in Group “A” for the World Athletics Championship men’s javelin qualifying competition here in Budapest, Hungary. The event starts at 4.10 a.m. (T&T time).

The Trinidad and Tobago field athlete has Olympic, Pan American and Central American and Caribbean (CAC) titles to his name as well as a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. However, he has never stepped onto a World Athletics Championship podium.

Dottin: CWI must do better for players

Dottin: CWI must do better for players

Deandra Dottin has warned West Indies to get its house in order soon or risk things “not ending well.”

Speaking in detail for the first time since her shock international retirement, Dottin told the Ladies Who Switch podcast that the board has a lot of work to do for the game to improve in the Caribbean.

T&T 5th in open water mixed relay

TEAM TTO, anchored by Boys 14-17 5k bronze medallist Zachary Anthony , placed fifth in the Mixed 14-17 5k relay Wednesday in the open water segment of the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN)) Championships in El Salvador.

Each member of the four-member relay squad swam one circuit of the 1.25k loop at the Lago de Ilopango venue.