Two-for-two

Trinidad and Tobago’s Women Soca Warriors made it two wins out of two in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying yesterday with a 2-0 victory over Dominica.
The Group F match, played at the National Track and Field Stadium in Lenora, Guyana, was dominated by the T&T women. But that dominance was not reflected in the final score. At the final whistle, T&T substitute Chelcy Ralph slapped the sodden turf in frustration.
Asha James, with her second goal in as many matches, and Maria-Frances Serrant got the items that put the Women Warriors level on six points with Guyana. However, the Guyanese lead because of their plus-11 goal difference. They had beaten the Dominicans 4-0.
That advantage could prove decisive with only the group winners progressing to the next round. And against opponents with only two shots on target all match, the first coming in the 73rd minute, the T&T ladies would know that they should have had more than two goals yesterday.
They dominated possession in the first half but took a while to find the target. The first shot of the match didn’t come until the tenth minute when captain Karyn Forbes forced a save from goalkeeper Christina Sobers with a firm right-foot shot from a central position in the 18-yard box.
Nine minutes later, Forbes at the heart of many of her team’s attacks, went down the left flank and squared to James who shot straight at keeper Sobers. Then in the 26th minute, from a free kick won by Rhea Belgrave, Forbes curled her shot into the stocky Sobers’ hands.
The Dominican custodian, struggling with a leg injury, had done her part to keep her team level to that point. But just past the half-hour mark, she was finally beaten.
Fed a short pass by midfielder Shani Nakhid-Schuster, roving right-back Liana Hinds floated a dangerous cross into the six-yard box. A jumping Denecia Prince missed her header but the ball fell to James who poked it into the far corner with Sobers out of position following Prince’s attempt.
That effort was the last meaningful action for striker Prince who soon had to be stretchered off after landing awkwardly after challenging for the ball. She was replaced by Serrant who had started in the 2-1 win over Nicaragua.
And it was Serrant who eventually doubled T&T’s lead early in the second half. In the 57th minute, more pin-point passing down the right by Hinds -- this time via a long ball over the top -- created the opportunity and from a tight angle on the edge of the six-yard box, Serrant’s shot was parried into the net by Sobers.
The struggling keeper was substituted immediately after. But T&T could not find a way past her replacement, Tenesha Palmer.
Serrant must still be wondering how she missed the target eight minutes from the end when found by a left-wing cross from Forbes. She somehow failed to direct her effort on target. Later Palmer managed to block a firm drive from Forbes.
The Dominican women, struggling to deal with crosses from the wings all afternoon walked away with their lowest margin of defeat against T&T. That is a statistic that will give Warriors coach Kenwyne Jones food for thought.