THERE will be two graded events when horse racing returns to Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on Easter Monday.
The seven-race holiday card will take place 44 days since the last day of action at the centralised venue on February 25.
Both feature attractions will be contested over 1,600 metres on the turf.
The locally-bred three-year-olds will take centre stage first in the day’s fifth event, the Chief Commander Stakes at 3.45 p.m.
The field of eight for the Grade Three contest includes Firecracker, winner of the St James/St Ann’s Stakes at the end of last year, and In The Headlines, who cruised to victory in the Royal Colours Classic on the last day of action.
The Champagne Stakes, which usually headlines the Easter Monday programme, will follow about 40 minutes later.
Nine horses were declared yesterday for the open Grade Three event, including Super Bird and Cool Cat, who placed first and third, respectively, in last year’s edition, and 2021 runner-up General JN.
Stroke Of Luck and Soca Harmony, winners of the last two editions of the Trinidad Derby Stakes, as well as Crown Prince and Just Exhale, winner and runner-up, respectively, in last year’s Gold Cup, are also in the $47,000 contest.
Post time for the third round of the Arima Race Club’s 2023 Season is 1 p.m.
Here are the runners, weights and riders:
RACE 1 – 1.00 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 70-55 – 1350 Metres - $17,710. 1. LEONARDO ANGEL 54 D. Rodrigo; 2. PRINCESS ARUNA 52 T. Phillips; 3. PAWAN PUTRA 57 R. Jadoo; 4. TOP OF THE GAME 54 A. Poon; 5. MARVEL VIGOR 56.5 D. Khelawan.
RACE 2 – 1.40 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – DIV I – RATED 40-25 – 1500 Metres (TURF) - $13,915. 1. SCHWARZENEGGER 57 T. Phillips; 2. MAGICAL WORLD 57 D. Butcher; 3. D’HUMMINGBIRD 50.5 R. Jadoo; 4. ATTA GIRL SILVY 55.5 D. Butcher; 5. MARKET LEADER 54.5 J. Arneaud; 6. COUNTRY SIGN 56 D. Khelawan; 7. EMOTIONAL DAMAGE 54 Rico Hernandez; 8. MIKE JR 51 N. Flavenney.
RACE 3 – 2.20 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – DIV II – RATED 40-25 – 1500 Metres (TURF) - $13,915. 1. Bay View 58 A. Poon; 2. ALPHA CENTAURI 54 R. Jadoo; 3. THUNDERBIRD 55 N. Mohammed; 4. ANGRY BIRD 48 Rico Hernandez; 5. MAFIA MAN 58 N. Flavenney; 6. HAPPY BIRD 56 N. Abrego; 7. MAHA RAJA 56 D. Blackman; 8. SEXY EYES 58.5 O. Mohammed.
RACE 4 – 3.05 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 30 & LOWER – 1350 Metres - $13.915. 1. PURE STRIKE 53.5 J. Arneaud; 2. MONA LISA 54.5 D. Khelawan; 3. ZIAH 57 K. Chandler; 4. JCPEYTON 57 A. Poon; 5. QUASIMODO 56 N. Mohammed; 6. SHE WBO ON TIME 52.5 O. Mohammed; 7. KOBE 58.5 N. Abrego; 8. EMPRESS HASSAN 58.5 D. Khelawan; 9. MAN ON FIRE 48 T. Phillips; 10. FULFILL 57.5 Rico Hernandez.
RACE 5 – 3.45 - CHIEF COMMANDER STAKES (GRADE III) – NATIVE-BRED 3 Y.O. – 1600 Metres (TURF) – $38,524. 1. MISS SUNAK (TO) 54 N. Flavenney; 2, PRINCESS ROYAL 54 Rico Hernandez; 3. BEEP BEEP 54 O. Mohammed; 4. BLINDING LIGHTS 54 A. Poon; 5. FIRECRACKER 54 D. Khelawan; 6. STAR ATTRACTION 54 R. Jadoo; 7. NUCLEAR WAR 57 N. Abrego; 8. IN THE HEADLINES 54 T. Phillips.
RACE 6 – 4.25 - CHAMAGNE STAKES (GRADE III) – 3 Y.O. & OVER – 1600 Metres (TURF) - $46,920. 1. STROKE OF LUCK 51 T. Phillips; 2. COOL CAT 51 N. Abrego; 3. CROWN PRINCE 51 Rico Hernandez; 4. CP JET 45 N. Mohammed; 5. SUPER BIRD 51 A. Poon; 6. GENERAL JN 57 D. Khelawan; 7. SOCA HARMONY 45 K. Razack; 8. SUPREMACY 45.5 R. Jadoo; 9. JUST EXHALE 45 D. Rodrigo.
RACE 7 – 5.10 MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 50-35 – 1200 Metres – $13,915. 1. TWITTER KING 54 K. Chandler; 2. C’EST LA VIE 55.5 O. Mohammed; 3. ZELDA 55 Rico Hernandez; 4. DAVINDRA 54 T. Phillips; 5. DAVINCI CODE 55 K. Razack; 6. STAR OF WONDER 57 A. Poon; 7. PRINCE CONNOR 51 N. Flavenney; 8. BLUE AGAVE 58 N. Abrego; 9. MANOS ARIBA 57.5 D. Butcher; 10. SMOOTH SAILING 58.5 D. Khelawan; 11. COMANDANTE 57.5 R. Jadoo.