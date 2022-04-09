THERE will be two Graded events when horse racing continues on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
After Easter Monday was one of the biggest racing days on the calendar for well over half-century, the Arima Race Club (ARC) staged the card two days earlier last year, and have decided to stick with the Glorious Saturday programme.
Two Grade III events, the Champagne Stakes and the Royal Colours Classic, will be the main attractions.
The Champagne Stakes is the leading two-turn event of the season on the turf.
After the recent third and final nomination stage, nine horses were left in contention to race over 1,600 metres in the open event.
Spearheading the field is Wise Guy, who placed third in last year’s edition after becoming only the fourth horse to sweep the prestigious Triple Crown series—Guineas, Midsummer Classic, Trinidad Derby Stakes—in the last three months of the previous season.
Just Exhale and Stroke Of Luck, winners of the Guineas and Derby, respectively, are also on the list, as well as Coup D’Etat, who beat them both on grass to win a one-off Mid Summer Classic for four-year-olds in late January.
The quality list also includes Marvel Vigor, Cool Cat and Super Bird.
Marvel Vigor dead-heated with Stroke Of Luck for victory over Saturday’s course and distance a month ago, while Cool Cat and Super Bird placed first and second, respectively, in the leading turf sprint—the Sian’s Gold Sprint—on the calendar over 1,100 metres two months ago.
After the Chief Commander Classic was cancelled because of insufficient entries when action last took place on March 26, the “Royal Colours” will be the first stakes race for the locally-bred three-year-olds for the season.
Seven were left in the 1,350-metre contest after the third nomination stage recently, and Alpha Centauri is the only one of them who is yet to enter winners’ enclosure.
The horses expected to battle for favouritism are the John O’Brien-trained duo of Crown Prince and Soca Harmony, who occupied the first two spots, respectively, in the St James/St Ann’s Stakes at the end of last year.
Crown Prince has not faced the starter since, but Soca Harmony placed second again before her runaway eight-length triumph last time out a month ago.
The champion trainer has also nominated Princess Aruna, who has won her last two outings on turf.
Top Of The Game, who scored an eye-catching three-and-a-half-length triumph over Soca Harmony, is also prominent on the list.
Entries for all events will take place tomorrow and the final declarations will follow the following morning.
Here are the horses left in the Graded races after the third and final nomination stage:
ROYAL COLOURS CLASSIC (GRADE III) (7) – NATIVE-BRED 3 Y.O. – 1350 Metres – ALPHA CENTAURI; BLUE AGAVE; CROWN PRINCE; EMPRESS HASSAN; PRINCESS ARUNA; SOCA HARMONY; TOP OF THE GAME.
CHAMPAGNE STAKES (GRADE III) (9) – 3 Y.O. & OVER – 1600 Metres (TURF) – COOL CAT; COUP D’ETAT; JUST EXHALE; KHALEESI; MARVEL VIGOR; MEMORIES; STROKE OF LUCK; SUPER BIRD; WISE GUY.