AS has been the case for the last two years, the local horse racing season will conclude with two Graded events on Tuesday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
There will be seven races on the December 27 Boxing Day holiday card, including the St James/St Ann’s Stakes and the Gold Cup.
The St James/St Ann’s is the only race for juveniles for the season for the second straight year after the event scheduled three weeks ago was cancelled.
The Grade Two contest has attracted only fillies, as eight of them were declared yesterday to race over 1,350 metres in the day’s third event.
John O’Brien will saddle five– Blinding Lights, Angry Bird, In the Headlines, Princess Royal, Hello World–while Terrance Thomas, Jose William-Samaroo and Ramesh Ramroop will be represented by Theory Of Colours, Ukraine and Harts Gap, respectively, in the $40,000 contest at 2.15 p.m.
Coincidentally, the champion trainer will also be represented by five of the eight runners in the Gold Cup, the leading open staying event on the calendar. In addition to Wise Guy, Stroke Of Luck and Soca Harmony, winner of the last three editions of the Trinidad Derby Stakes, respectively, O’Brien is also sending out 2020 champion Making Headlines and Crown Prince, runner-up to Soca Harmony in the Derby three months ago.
Finishing Touch, Supremacy and last year’s Derby runner-up Just Exhale are the others declared for the $75,000 contest, which is the penultimate event on the programme.
The 2,000-metre Gold Cup is set to take place just after 4 p.m., three hours after the gates are scheduled to open for the first time for the day.
Here are the runners, weights and riders for the 18th round of the ARC’s 2022 Season:
RACE 1 – 1.05 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 30 & LOWER – 1200 Metres - $13,915. 1. MONA LISA 56.5 D. Khelawan; 2. LADY HAMILTON 49.5 N. Mohammed; 3. SHE WBO ON TIME 52.5 J. Boodramsingh; 4. KOBE 58 N. Abrego; 5. FULFILL 58.5 B. Boodramsingh; 6. MAN ON FIRE 49.5 R. Balgobin; 7. THUNDERBIRD 58 D. Khelawan.
RACE 2 – 1.40 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 60-45 – 1750 Metres - $17,710. 1. SMOOTH SAILING 57 D. Khelawan; 2. COLONEL JAMES 56 J. Boodramsingh; 3. DAVINCI CODE 51.5 N. Mohammed; 4. FAST’N’FURIOUS 56 T. Phillips; 5. STAR OF WONDER 53.5 A. Poon; 6. BLUE AGAVE 54 R. Jadoo; 7. TOP OF THE GAME 56.5 B. Boodramsingh.
RACE 3 – 2.15 - ST JAMES/ST ANN’S STAKES (GRADE II) – WEST INDIAN-BRED 2 Y.O. – 1350 Metres - $40,000. 1. BLINDING LIGHTS 52 R. Ali; 2. THEORY OF COLOURS 52 R. Jadoo; 3. ANGRY BIRD 52 A. Poon; 4. IN THE HEADLINES 52 N. Mohammed; 5. UKRAINE 52 N. Flavenney; 6. PRINCESS ROYAL 52 R. Balgobin; 7. HELLO WORLD 55 B. Boodramsingh; 8. HARTS GAP 52 J. Boodramsingh.
RACE 4 – 2.55 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 35 & LOWER – 1500 Metres (TURF) - $13,915. 1. COUNTRY SIGN 58.5 D. Khelawan; 2. WHY KAPALUA 57.5 O. Mohammed; 3. EMPRESS HASSAN 58.5 N. Abrego; 4. SCHWARZENEGGER 55.5 N. Abrego; 5. PROUD VANESSA (TO) 58 K. Santo; 6. ATTA GIRL SILVY 58 J. Boodramsingh; 7. PRINCESS ALEX 57.5 N. Samaroo; 8. CON TE PARTIRO (TO) 47 R. Balgobin; 9. QUASIMODO 56.5 N. Mohammed; 10. FEEL THE HEAT (TO) 56 R. Jadoo; 11. C’EST LA VIE 56.5 J. Boodramsingh; 12. MAFIA MAN (RES) 58.5 J. Arneaud; 13. EMOTIONAL DAMAGE 56.5 A. Poon.
RACE 5 – 3.30 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 80 & LOWER – 1100 Metres (TURF) -$17,710. 1. LEONARDO ANGEL 54 J. Boodramsingh; 2. SUPER BIRD 59 K. Khelawan; 3. COOL CAT 55.5 K. Santo; 4. GAME CHANGER 45.5 B. Boodramsingh; 5. NEWS FLASH 56.5 A. Poon; 6. SOCA SYMPHONY 56 B. Boodramsingh; 7. DESERT DANCER 56.5 N. Mohammed; 8. PAWAN PUTRA 53.5 R. Jadoo; 9. MARVEL VIGOR 48 D. Khelawan.
RACE 6 – 4.05 - GOLD CUP (GRADE I) – IMPORTED 2 Y.O. & OVER AND WEST INDIAN-BRED 3 Y.O. & OVER – 2000 Metres - $75,000. 1. STROKE OF LUCK 57 N. Abrego; 2. MAKING HEADLINES 57 K. Khelawan; 3. JUST EXHALE 54 J. Boodramsingh; 4. SUPREMACY 54 R. Jadoo; 5. CROWN PRINCE 52 R. Ali; 6. SOCA HARMONY 49 B. Boodramsingh; 7. FINISHING TOUCH 54 D. Khelawan; 8. WISE GUY 54 N. Mohammed.
RACE 7 – 4.45 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 45-30 – 1350 Metres - $13,915. 1. PRINCESS ARUNA 58.5 B. Boodramsingh; 2. PRINCE CONNOR 56 J. Arneaud; 3. DAVINA 53.5 N. Samaroo; 4. DAVINDRA 56.5 J. Boodramsingh; 5. PASSIONATE 56 O. Mohammed; 6. ZELDA 57.5 N. Mohammed; 7. MARKET LEADER 55.5 D. Rodrigo; 8. MAGICAL WORLD 54.5 R. Ali; 9. BAY VIEW 56.5 D. Khelawan; 10. COMANDANTE 58 R. Jadoo.