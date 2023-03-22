THE first of two consecutive ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior tournaments will get going on Saturday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The boys’ singles qualifying draw for the T&T International Junior Classic will take place over the weekend, and the main draws of both the male and female singles and doubles events will be contested from Monday until next week Saturday.
The qualifying draws — male and female — for the Trinity Cup will begin on the final day of the Junior Classic, and the main draws will take place the following week.
Both tournaments are for players aged 18 & under, but COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) has also sanctioned the Trinity Cup and there will also competition in the Under-12 and 14 age-groups in this tournament. There are 14 girls and 20 boys with world junior rankings presently on the acceptance list for the Junior Classic.
At No. 580, American Sahara Sanjeev is at the top of the list, while Australian Ty Host is the highest ranked male (#730).
Jordane Dookie, who just won a Triple Crown in the Tranquillity Open Tournament, is Trinidad and Tobago’s top ranked player and seventh highest on the female list at No. 1,255.
This country’s other world-ranked players in the first tournament are Sebastien Byng (#1,826), Kale Dalla Costa (#2.010), “Tranquil’ runner-up Ella Carrington (#2,371), Byng’s brother, Zachery (#2,480), Luca Shamsi (#2,927) and Ready twins Nicholas (#2.927) and Charlotte (#3,187).
Players from 20 countries — Aruba, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, Great Britain. Guyana, Finland, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Poland, Puerto Rico, United States, Venezuela, T&T —have entered the Junior Classic.
An ITF Masters competition will beat this tournament to the starting gate as the Steve Thomas International will serve off tomorrow and run until Sunday at the same venue.