Two more records for Carter

Dylan Carter

NEW 100 FLY and 100 FREE MARKS: Dylan Carter

TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter smashed two national records as his Los Angeles Current (LAC) squad were second after the first day of match number ten of the International Swimming League (ISL) 2020, the world’s major swimming event on the 2020 international calendar.

At the bio-secure bubble at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Carter would have had his least impressive showings in terms of final placings, with one seventh (Men’s 100 metres butterfly) and two eighth place finishes (Men’s 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley relays).

But as the 24-year-old six-foot-four inch swimmer has demonstrated throughout this ISL regular season, he keeps improving at the meet that features several of the world’s fastest swimmers.

The seventh-place finish in the 100m butterfly in 50,70 seconds was a new personal best and shattered the previous national mark of 52,81 set by Atlantis Aquatics’ Joshua Mc Leod at the November 2012 Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago National Long Course Championships.

The race was won by U.S. Olympian Caeleb Dressel (49.02) swimming for the Cali Condors (CC), with Carter’s teammate, another U.S. Olympian Tom Shields (49.17) taking the silver ahead of Marcin Cieslak (49.67).

Carter’s most impressive swim came in the Men’s 4x100m freestyle lead-off leg for the LAC “B” squad. He blasted a fast 46.56-second swim which was the fastest first leg of all eight teams in the race.

And while his team finished eighth overall (3:12.52), his effort smashed the 16-year-mark of TTO’s most heralded swimmer, George Bovell (47.06) established at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Swimming and Diving Division I Championships in East Meadow, New York.

The 2004 edition of the NCAA was the same meet at which Bovell broke the world record in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley (IM) as he helped his Auburn University team to the Men’s title that year.

The rules of the governing body for swimming, FINA, allow swimmers to establish records for individual events when they swim the lead-off leg of a relay.

The relay was won by Dressel’s CC in 3:05.52.

The LAC “A” squad won the Men’s 4x100m medley in three minutes, 21.60 seconds while Carter —performing the butterfly leg in 51.25 — and the LAC “B” team (3:28.40) bookended the event.

With 20 of 39 events completed in the two-day competition, the CC lead on 285 points followed by the LAC (238 pts). The London Roar (LR) are third with 212 while Aqua Centurion (AC) brought up the rear on 142 points.

Match number ten concludes today and will bring an end to the regular season matches before the two semi-final stages (semi 1 — November 14-15 , semi 2 — November 15-16. The grand finale splashes off November 21-22.

WEST INDIES bowling coach Roddy Estwick has no concern about the contribution pacer Shannon Gabriel can make for the visitors in the Test series against New Zealand that bowls off on December 3.

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard and left-hander Shimron Hetmyer are on opposite sides, but they are driven by the same ambition – winning this year’s Indian Premier League Twenty20 title today.

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board coach Kelvin Williams, who has been working with the Red Force players in the absence of a head coach, said it is a big relief for the players to able to go back to regular training and that he has been impressed by the way they would have handled themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

