Two more silvers for T&T

THE Trinidad and Tobago team earned two more silver medals in the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship on Thursday night in Guyana.
After winning two matches following a first-round bye, Malik Gopaul and Gabriel John ran away with the first game (11-4) of the Under-15 doubles final.
However, the T&T duo then lost a heart-breaking second 14-12, and title favourites Alexander Perez and Alexander Tejada of Dominican Republic took the next two games 11-7, 11-9 for the gold medal.
Gopaul and John had whipped a pair of St Lucians 11-9, 12-10, 11-6 in the quarter-finals, and the nosed out two Jamaicans 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 12-10 in the semi-finals.
After taking down a pair from Guyana 11-4, 11-4, 7-11, 11-9 in the girls’ equivalent semis, compatriots Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong, who have both been training in France for the last nine months, were beaten 13-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the girls’ equivalent final by Arianne Estrella and Dafne Sosa.
The eventual champs from the Dominican Republic had overwhelmed Lyllana Boodhan and Jinai Samuel 11-4, 11-3, 11-2 in the semis, after the T&T duo had defeated two players from Guyana 11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 12-10 to be assured of a bronze medal.
But there was no medal for compatriots Josiah Joseph and Sekel McIntosh, who were beaten 6-11, 11-9, 13-11, 11-8 after a first-round bye by a pair from Guyana in the quarters. Both the boys and girls had earned silver medals during the team events a couple days earlier.
In the Under-19 category, Imani Edwards-Taylor and Priyanka Khellawan, who both competed in the open Caribbean Championship last week, ended with a bronze medal.
The T&T girls were whipped 11-7, 11-4, 11-8 by eventual champs Shary Munoz and Cinthia Pena of Dominican Republic in the semis, after recovering from 2-1 down to beat two Jamaicans 6-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-4, 11-3.
The other Jamaican pair dismissed Yzabella Morris and Mikah Stroude 11-5, 11-5, 11-8 to reach the medal round. And in the boys’ equivalent draw, both T&T pairs went down in five games to St Lucian pairs at the first hurdle.
Nicholas Lee and Jamalli Mauge came within two points of victory in the fourth game before they were eventually nosed out 5-11, 11-9, 7-11, 15-13, 11-9.
And Ameer Mohammed and Nicholas O’Young went down 6-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-8 in the round of 16.
The T&T quartet had picked up the bronze medal, while their female compatriots earned the silver in the team events.