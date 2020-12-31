Two runaway winners for Errol Stables

Trinidad and Tobago batsman Kjorn Ottley is getting his first chance at the senior West Indies level and is intent on making the opportunity count.

The left-handed top order batsman has a distinct swagger in the way he carries himself on the field of play but at 31, the former T&T Under-19 and West Indies “A” team player was surprised by his first senior team call-up. However, he insists he is ready for it.

The left-hander said over the years he would sometimes get the feeling that his career wasn’t moving towards a West Indies debut but he got through those times with the support of family and friends and in less than ten days he will be in Bangladesh, ready to make an impression on the international scene.