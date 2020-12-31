Two runaway winners for Errol Stables

The Errol Stables had two runaway winners and Sexy Eyes completed a hat-trick of victories when the curtain fell on the Arima Race Club’s 2020 Season last week Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Action got going on the eight-race Boxing Day holiday card with 7/5 favourite Signal Note scoring a very impressive 6 ¾-length triumph in the modified benchmark handicap for 60-45 rated horses.
Golden D’Or, who placed third in the Guineas, fourth in the Midsummer Classic and fifth in the Trinidad Derby Stakes, was sent off as the 9/5 second fancy in the 1,350-metre contest, but he came out of the gates sluggishly again and could only finish fourth.
The Errol Stables, the syndicate consisting of Baptiste brothers, Andre and Nigel, must have expected Signal Note’s facile win, but they would have been as surprised as anyone else by the manner in which Price Alert prevailed two races later over the same trip.
After going down by over nine lengths in each of his last three starts, the three-year-old trounced a field of West Indian-bred maidens by 7 ¼ lengths to get off the mark on the sixth attempt at odds of 10/1.
Both Signal Note and Price Alert are sons of 2011 Stewards Cup winner Signal Alert and they are handled by former champion trainer Glenn Mendez and were ridden by former champion apprentice Dillon Khelawan.
Right after Price Alert’s victory, Sexy Eyes became the fourth horse in the last three race days to complete a hat-trick of wins.
Sent off as the 7/2 second fancy, the five-year-old mare denied 5/2 favourite Osaka by 1 ½ lengths in the 40-25 modified benchmark 1,100-metre turf contest for owner Shamjeet Singh and trainer Harry Singh.
And like the other two starts during her win-streak, two-kilo claimer Omar Mohammed was astride Sexy Eyes.
News Flash had scored his third straight triumph last time out on December 12, the day before Wise Guy and Making Headlines had done the trick.
Triple Crown hero Wise Guy winner failed to complete the beaver-trick in the day’s sixth event when he was beaten into second by Bella Riva in the NLCB (National Lotteries Control Board) Trinidad and Tobago Breeders Classic.
But Making Headlines did make it four in a row right after with victory in the day’s other spotlight event, the NLCB Gold Cup for the top-class horses.
Champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh rode the John O’Brien-trained pair of Bella Riva and Making Headlines to share riding honours with Khelawan, while Mendez and defending champ O’Brien were the leading trainers.
Anurhud Persad’s Pawan Putra won the last race of the year when he denied 6/5 favourite Leave Me Alone by just under a length in the 1,200-metre modified benchmark handicap for 45-30 rated horses.
After being the bridesmaid three straight times, it was the second straight victory for the Michael Lutchman-trained three-year-old, sent off at the generous price of 15/1 with Naim Samaroo in the saddle.
The Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season begins tomorrow and Signal Note, Price Alert, Bella Riva, News Flash, Pawan Putra and Leave Me Alone are among those declared to compete in the six-race card.