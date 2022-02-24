Two T&T officials at Women’s Championships

Trinidad and Tobago referee Crystal Sobers and assistant referee Carissa Douglas-Jacobs will both officiate at the for 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship which runs from February 25-March 12 in the Dominican Republic.
The duo was among five T&T officials who recently received their FIFA card, allowing them the opportunity of officiating at international competition.
Sobers, a very experienced T&T Pro League referee, also warmed-up for the competition with a stint in both the Jamaican secondary schools competition and the Jamaican Premier League.