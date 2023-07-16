Two T&T players reach CASA semis

TWO Trinidad and Tobago players advanced to the semi-finals of the individual events, of the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships Saturday night in St Vincent.
Gia Ghuran captured the Under-11 title last year, and she is on her way to repeating after her 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 quarter-final triumph over Jamaican Marley Price.
The top seed’s opponent after press time in the last four was Bermudan Taylor Kyme, who overwhelmed T&T’s Zuri Radge Coomar 11-0, 11-4, 11-1 in the last eight.
Last year’s Under-13 silver-medallist Josie Thong was this country’s other player to move into the medal round.
The fourth-seeded national Under-15 champ defeated Malia Maikoo 11-7, 8-11, 11-4, 11-2 to earn a meeting with No. 2 seed Avery Arjoon of Guyana, last night for a place in tonight’s age-group final.
After taking down Lydia Day of Cayman Islands 11-2, 11-2, 11-9, Mya Francois battled back from 0-2 to come within a set of the Under-17 quarter-finals, but the national age-group champ then failed to win a point in the deciding game of her 11-9, 11-8. 7-11, 6-11, 11-0 defeat by Elle Wilson.
Karissa Mungal was crushed 11-0, 11-1, 11-1 by second seed Sanjana Nallapati of Guyana after a first-round bye.
Bermudan Tyler Komposch dismissed Lilee Lee Kin 11-5, 11-5, 11-3 in the first round.
Sigourney Williams was this country’s only representative in the Under-19 category and the national age-group champ was brushed aside 11-1, 11-3, 11-1 by second seed Kirsten Gomes of Guyana in their battle for a place in the quarters.
After the individual events conclude tonight, the players will have a rest day before contesting the team events from Wednesday until Saturday.