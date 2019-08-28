Five Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 players—batsmen Leonardo Julien and Mbeki Joseph, fast-bowlers Jayden Seales and Rivaldo Ramlogan and off-spinner Avinash Mahabirsingh—will all be vying for places on the Cricket West Indies youth team for next year’s ICC Under-19 World Cup after impressing during the recently concluded CWI Rising Stars Under-19 50-over tournament.
The T&T players were originally selected to take part in trial matches following the Under-19 tournament in St Vincent and were selected on a 20-man shortlist to continue training in preparation for the World Cup, which takes place in South Africa in January and February next year.
T&T Under-19 coach David Furlonge confirmed the T&T players on the short-list and is expecting them to continue to do well and earn a spot in the final CWI Under-19 squad.
In the three trial matches, Julien, who is also a wicketkeeper, scored 23, 12 and 75 while Joseph impressed with a 71 in the final match after scoring zero and 36 in the first two games.