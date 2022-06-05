U-13 ‘Classic’ bowls off today

Fenerbahçe yesterday failed to turn around a first-leg deficit in Turkey’s Women Super Liga semi-finals play-offs, thus ending the season for Tobagonian striker Kennya ‘Yaya’ Cordner.

Playing at home, Fenerbahçe trailed by two goals before ending yesterday’s second-leg with a 2-2 draw. Fenerbahçe had won the 12-team Group A, before losing their semi-final first-leg match 1-0 to Group B runners-up Fatih Karagümrük, who needed just a draw yesterday to advance to the 2022 final. Prior to yesterday’s match, Cordner had scored 34 goals from 25 matches.