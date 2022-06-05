U-13 ‘Classic’ bowls off today

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s leading Under-13 cricketers will get their final opportunity to address the national selectors today (June 6, 2022) in the Price Cub sponsored North/South Classic.
The 40-Overs per team day-night fixture gets going from 2.30 p.m. at the National Cricket Centre ground at Balmain, Couva, and the teams will be captained by Zane Maraj (South) and Mikaeel Ali (North).
On Wednesday, Maraj led South East to victory against Central in the final of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Inter Zone Championship when he emerged as the “Player of the Match” and “Best Batsman” with a knock of 92 not out in 85 balls.
Azim Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, indicated that Cricket West Indies does not have an Under-13 regional competition but after the North-South Classic, a representative T&T team will be picked to travel to Guyana for a series of matches.
He said the Under-13s have all to play for in the classic today with the opportunity to catch the eyes of the national selectors in order to stake a claim to be included in the squad for Guyana.
SQUADS
NORTH U-13: Mikaeel Ali (captain), Tyler Ramroop (vice-captain), Zion James, Kymuel Lynch, Nathan Sagar, Abdiel Boland, Ethan John, Davis Guerra, Sanjiv Bachu, Jadon Rachais, Ravesh Gopaul, Stephon Bhimsingh, Brian Harricharan, Kaiden Pollard. Kenneth Samuel (Manager), Kirt Francis (Coach), Dennis Mitchell (Assistant Coach).
SOUTH U-13: Zane Maraj (captain), Zakariya Mohammed (vice-captain), Roberto Badree, Shaan Ramtahal, Sanjay Naidoo, Reyad Jerome, Jordan Julien, Ganesh Gobin, Jayden Jagmohan, Zion Phillip, Ra’ed Ali Khan, Ethan Ramcharan, Aaden Owen, K’hill Thomas. Peter Padmore (Manager),Nicholas Ramkissoon (Coach), Angard Ramdaya (Assistant Coach).