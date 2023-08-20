U-14 girls face Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago will still be looking for their first win when facing Jamaica today at the 2023 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girls’ U-14 Challenge Series at the ABFA Technical Center in St. John’s, Antigua.
T&T opened with a 3-0 Group A tier-one defeat to Puerto Rico on Saturday. The CFU Challenge Series is a developmental competition and the teams are divided in Tier I and Tier II and are grouped according to their ranking.
T&T will play Puerto Rico for a second time tomorrow, and Jamaica again on Wednesday.