U-14 girls face Jamaica

SHIAN Griffith, Brandon Balfour, Anya Davis and Jadon Ramdeen all won gold as Trinidad and Tobago continued its bid for an eighth straight title at the 27th edition of the Goodwill Swimming Championships, in Antigua & Barbuda.

Griffith won the 11-12 boys 50-metre freestyle, while Balfour topped the boys 13-14 50m butterfly. There was also 100m breaststroke gold for both Ramdeen and Davis. Ramdeen won the boys 11-12 event while Davis prevailed in the girls 3-14 category.