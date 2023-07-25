U-15 Boys draw 1-1 with Jamaica

THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 footballers were held to a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in a friendly match at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, yesterday.
Riquelme Phillips scored in the 11th minute for T&T while Deshawn Byfield equalised for Jamaica in the 74th minute.
T&T also played to a 1-1 draw against the same opponents at the same venue on Sunday. In their first outing, Akiel Vesprey got a 60th minute equaliser for the home side after Jamaica had gone ahead via a 38th minute goal accredited to Owen Jumpp.
Both teams used the 80-minute match as preparation for the CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championships next month in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.