U-15 North/South Classic bowls off

The top Under-15 cricketers in the country will meet today at the National Cricket Centre for the first in a series of Price Club sponsored North/South Age-Group Classics.
The Price Club Supermarket will be sponsoring the entire series of North/South Classics comprising the U-15s, U-19s, U-17s and U-13s.
The Under-15s will be first up today in Balmain, Couva. North will be led by Yasir Chan Dean while South will be captained by Brendan Boodoo. The match is 50 Overs per team and the first ball will be bowled at 9.30 a.m.
Today’s match will feature players who stood out during the Scotiabank Under-15 Inter-Zone tournament which was won by South East Under-15s.
At stake for these youths will be selection for the Cricket West Indies Regional Tournament from August 17 to 28 in Grenada. T&T are the defending champions, having won when the tournament was last staged in 2019 in Antigua & Barbuda.
TEAMS
North U-15: Yasir Chan Dean (Captain), Maleek Jamaal Lewis (Vice-Captain), Dominic Redhead, Renaldo Fournillier, Alejandro Kassiram, Qadeer Juman, Varisht Ramdeen, Christian Lall, Israel Gonzales, Ashmir Singh, Ethan Ramsundar, Mikaeel Umar Ali, Zakilon Beckles, Tyler Ramroop. Aaron Kurbanali (Coach), Mikhail Williams (Manager).
South U-15: Brendan Boodoo (Captain), Aadi Ramsaran, Scyon Charles, Kyle Richard Ramesar, Ganesh Gobin, Levi Ghanny, Sachin Rambharath, Zane Maraj, Darrius Batoosingh, Christiano Ramanan, Amit Chan, Dimitri Ramjattan, Ethan Ramcharan, Zion Phillip. Ishwar Ramnath (Coach), Ravi Teeluck (Manager).