U-15 North/South Classic bowls off

CLASSIC LINE-UP: Members of the North U-15 team, from left, Maleek Jamaal Lewis, Tyler Ramroop, Ethan Ramsundar and captain Yasir Chan Dean.

The top Under-15 cricketers in the country will meet today at the National Cricket Centre for the first in a series of Price Club sponsored North/South Age-Group Classics.

The Price Club Supermarket will be sponsoring the entire series of North/South Classics comprising the U-15s, U-19s, U-17s and U-13s.

The Under-15s will be first up today in Balmain, Couva. North will be led by Yasir Chan Dean while South will be captained by Brendan Boodoo. The match is 50 Overs per team and the first ball will be bowled at 9.30 a.m.

Today’s match will feature players who stood out during the Scotiabank Under-15 Inter-Zone tournament which was won by South East Under-15s.

At stake for these youths will be selection for the Cricket West Indies Regional Tournament from August 17 to 28 in Grenada. T&T are the defending champions, having won when the tournament was last staged in 2019 in Antigua & Barbuda.

TEAMS

North U-15: Yasir Chan Dean (Captain), Maleek Jamaal Lewis (Vice-Captain), Dominic Redhead, Renaldo Fournillier, Alejandro Kassiram, Qadeer Juman, Varisht Ramdeen, Christian Lall, Israel Gonzales, Ashmir Singh, Ethan Ramsundar, Mikaeel Umar Ali, Zakilon Beckles, Tyler Ramroop. Aaron Kurbanali (Coach), Mikhail Williams (Manager).

South U-15: Brendan Boodoo (Captain), Aadi Ramsaran, Scyon Charles, Kyle Richard Ramesar, Ganesh Gobin, Levi Ghanny, Sachin Rambharath, Zane Maraj, Darrius Batoosingh, Christiano Ramanan, Amit Chan, Dimitri Ramjattan, Ethan Ramcharan, Zion Phillip. Ishwar Ramnath (Coach), Ravi Teeluck (Manager).

Former Cricket West Indies chairman of selectors Sir Clive Lloyd said the West Indies women batters need to put a higher price on their wicket and that playing the longer format of the game will help to do that.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday, Lloyd told host Andrew Mason that despite the West Indies women getting into the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand recently, “they weren’t consistent enough”.

Shaniqua Bascombe opens her 2022 Carifta Games campaign at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, this morning.

The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter will face the starter in the opening round of the girls’ Under-20 100 metres dash. The first heat is scheduled for 11 a.m. (T&T time). The semi-final round starts at 6.20 p.m., with the final scheduled for 8.55.

Sunrisers take down KKR

An enterprising 71 from Rahul Tripathi and an unbeaten 68 from Aiden Markram helped Sunrisers Hyderabad complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022, this time beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium, yesterday.

Kale among 9 T&T players in Barbados tournament

KALE Dalla Costa spearheads a list of nine Trinidad and Tobago players scheduled to compete in the CO Williams Barbados Under-14 Tournament from today at the Barbados Tennis Association, National Tennis Centre.

The left-hander is the only player in the field of 25 boys with a COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) ranking and he will be the overwhelming favourite to capture the title.

Australian golfing great Jack Newton passes

Australian golfing great Jack Newton, who has died aged 72, is being hailed as a trailblazer and fearless competitor who leaves a lasting legacy on his sport. Newton, the 1979 Australian Open champion, died overnight due to “health complications”, his family said.

Newton’s Australian Open victory was one of three triumphs on the Australian tour — he also won once on the PGA Tour and was a three-time winner on the European Tour. His golfing career ended prematurely in July 1983 when, aged 33, he lost his right arm and eye after walking into a plane’s spinning propeller.

