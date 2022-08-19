U-15s start title defence against Bajans

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev moved into the Western & Southern Open semi-finals as he prepares for his US Open title defence, beating 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Medvedev, the 26-year-old Russian banned from Wimbledon for his country’s invasion of Ukraine, won the 2019 Western & Southern Open. He looked sharper yesterday than he did last week in Montreal in a round-of-32 loss to Nick Kyrgios.