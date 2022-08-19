U-15s start title defence against Bajans

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 team, led by Brendan Boodoo, will open their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-15 Super50 Championship against Barbados today in Grenada.

The tournament resumes after a hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

T&T are the defending champions and the local squad should be well prepared having started preparations in June. Captain Boodoo should have a fair amount of confidence after making one century and three 50’s in practice games leading into the competition.

The T&T youths will play their Barbados counterparts at Progress Park in the first round of matches that will also see the Windward Islands playing Guyana at the Grenada National Stadium and the Leeward islands playing Jamaica at Lasagesse.

There will also be matches tomorrow, with T&T facing Jamaica, Barbados playing Guyana and the Windwards taking on the Leewards.

At the end of the competition, CWI will select an Under-15 West Indies team.

Trinidad and Tobago quarter-miler Asa Guevara booked his lane in today’s North America, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) Championship men’s 400 metres final with a runner-up finish in the second preliminary heat in Freeport, Bahamas, yesterday. The championship race will be contested at 6.25pm.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev moved into the Western & Southern Open semi-finals as he prepares for his US Open title defence, beating 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Medvedev, the 26-year-old Russian banned from Wimbledon for his country’s invasion of Ukraine, won the 2019 Western & Southern Open. He looked sharper yesterday than he did last week in Montreal in a round-of-32 loss to Nick Kyrgios.

THE fourth week of international tennis action at the National Racquet Centre (Orange Grove Main Rd, Tacarigua) will get going today.

The Trinity Cup will be the final stage of a three-leg 18 & under ITF (International Tennis Federation) circuit, which began with the Summer Bowl on August 6, which was also the final day of competition in a group of the Davis Cup — affectionately known as the World Cup of tennis — at the same venue.

THE Trinidad and Tobago No. 1 male team scored a convincing victory when the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Under-23 Invitational Beach Volleyball Tournament served off yesterday, in Santa Cruz.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO manager Amin Forgenie said his charges must absorb more pressure and show a willingness to fight if they are to turn their fortunes around in their third round match against the Leeward islands in the CWI Rising Stars Under-19 Championship, at Cumberland in St Vincent, today.