U-15s start title defence against Bajans

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 team, led by Brendan Boodoo, will open their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-15 Super50 Championship against Barbados today in Grenada.
The tournament resumes after a hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
T&T are the defending champions and the local squad should be well prepared having started preparations in June. Captain Boodoo should have a fair amount of confidence after making one century and three 50’s in practice games leading into the competition.
The T&T youths will play their Barbados counterparts at Progress Park in the first round of matches that will also see the Windward Islands playing Guyana at the Grenada National Stadium and the Leeward islands playing Jamaica at Lasagesse.
There will also be matches tomorrow, with T&T facing Jamaica, Barbados playing Guyana and the Windwards taking on the Leewards.
At the end of the competition, CWI will select an Under-15 West Indies team.