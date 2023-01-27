U-15s to benefit from mentoring initiative

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) will be adding a new component to its Scotiabank Under-15 Development Programme for 2023 with the introduction of a mentoring initiative.
TTCB president Azim Bassarath said the mentoring initiative is a critical element in the programme and that the TTCB will be working on having the recently-retired acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob involved.
“I am sure all will be aware that we are experiencing a culture of violence that is claiming many lives daily, and of concern is the amount of young people who have lately become victims,” Bassarath told the gathering of Under-15 players and parents during the launch of the 2023 programme at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
“It is our intention, this year, to introduce another critical element in our holistic approach to youth development in the tradition and legacy of the Scotiabank programme. An integral part of the TTCB mentoring initiative will be the involvement of former acting CoP Jacob in sessions geared to impress positive values on the young and impressionable minds,” Bassarath explained.
“Mr McDonald has served Trinidad and Tobago with distinction and his wide knowledge and experience in law enforcement is certain to be well received, and is certain assist in framing the minds of future upstanding citizens who will contribute to building a better nation,” he added.
Scholasticism
combined with cricket
The TTCB boss said that hundreds of youngsters would have benefitted from the Under-15 programme over the years and thanked the sponsors for continuing to invest in the future of the nation.
“Specifically designed for primary school children, it uniquely combined scholastic activity with cricket, in an admirable holistic manner that tapped into their aptitude and talent in art and craft, drama, poetry, and cricket knowledge,” he said.
Scotiabank Foundation director Peter Ghany also saw the importance of the programme noting that “creating opportunities for youth to develop through sports supports the health of communities across the country.”
Ghany pointed out that a unique aspect of the programme is development workshops where participants engage in a series of capacity building sessions.
“Through participation in the programme, out young cricketers can enhance their talent in the sport and acquire other skills, preparing them for the future,” he added.
The competition aspect of the programme will see the eight TTCB zonal Under-15 teams divided into two groups of four. Each team will play three preliminary round matches with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals.
The first round of matches bowl off on February 1 and the final is scheduled for March 1. Scotiabank is investing $300,000 in programme.