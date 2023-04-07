U-16 girls 4th in Jean Pierre Youth netball

Akesi Quashie

TOP SHOOTERS: Team shooting champs Trinidad and Tobago, Akesi Quashie, from left, Adriana Moreno, Keiko Roy, Danya Mayers and Patryce Ashby (captain). --Photo courtesy TTNA

BARBADOS have won the 20th Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth (Under-16) Netball Tournament which ended on Wednesday night in Windsor Park, Dominica.

The joyful Bajans played unbeaten over five matches, clinching the title on Wednesday night with a commanding 26-12 win over Trinidad and Tobago’s U-16 girls before bursting into celebratory dancing.

Trinidad and Tobago finished fourth of six participating teams. Over five matches, T&T finished with the same record—three wins against two defeats—as second-placed Grenada and hosts Dominica, which copped third—but with an inferior goal-difference.

T&T defeated Grenada (16-11), St Lucia (22-8) and Cayman Islands (24-12), but lost to Dominica (18-15) and Barbados (26-12).

In the final match of the tournament, T&T were unable to contain Bajan shooters Kennia Blackman and Rynia Ifill, with both co-captains scoring 13 goals apiece. T&T’s main scoring came from Keiko Roy (eight goals) and Adriana Moreno (three), while Akesi Quashie converted her only shot at goal.

Despite not doing as well as expected in the competition, T&T still took first place in the team-shooting competition, while Roy placed second in the individual shooting contest and also won the Most Accurate Shooter award.

U-16 SQUAD:

Shooters: Danya Mayers, Adriana Moreno, Akesi Quashie, Keiko Roy, Jada King

Centre court: Patryce Ashby (captain), Khali Stephenson, Princess Taylor, Khemyah Anderson, Zaria Armour

Defenders: Xhané Gray, Denesa Hagley, Shian Lewis, Aneisha Hyles, Karina Alexis

Technical staff: Lystra Solomon-Simmons (coach), Liselle Johnson (assistant coach), Catherine John (manager), Abejah Johnson (trainer), David R. Mack (physiotherapist)

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vasbert Drakes loses lawsuit against CWI

Vasbert Drakes loses lawsuit against CWI

Former Barbados and West Indies all-rounder Vasbert Drakes has had his claim for breach of contract for services — which he contended was unlawfully terminated by Cricket West Indies — dismissed in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on Thursday, and ordered to pay costs.

High Court judge Jan Drysdale said in her judgment that Drakes did not satisfy the court that his contract of engagement was unlawfully terminated much earlier than he had expected.

U-16 girls 4th in Jean Pierre Youth netball

U-16 girls 4th in Jean Pierre Youth netball

BARBADOS have won the 20th Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth (Under-16) Netball Tournament which ended on Wednesday night in Windsor Park, Dominica.

The joyful Bajans played unbeaten over five matches, clinching the title on Wednesday night with a commanding 26-12 win over Trinidad and Tobago’s U-16 girls before bursting into celebratory dancing.

Two more silvers for T&T

THE Trinidad and Tobago team earned two more silver medals in the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship on Thursday night in Guyana.

After winning two matches following a first-round bye, Malik Gopaul and Gabriel John ran away with the first game (11-4) of the Under-15 doubles final.

However, the T&T duo then lost a heart-breaking second 14-12, and title favourites Alexander Perez and Alexander Tejada of Dominican Republic took the next two games 11-7, 11-9 for the gold medal.

Sunday League bowls off today

Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 have dominated the Sunday League 50-over tournament for the last decade and will be hunting their sixth straight title when the 2023 edition of the tournament bowls off today.

The Parkites’ first team won the previous five editions of the tournament and will open their title defence against 2003 winners Preysal Sports at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal from 10 a.m.

Boodoo stars as U-15s win 2nd match

Brendan Boodoo grabbed three wickets and scored 21 runs to keep the Trinidad and Tobago perfect in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship yesterday, when they defeated the Windward Islands by seven wickets in a rain-reduced 20-over game.