U-16 girls 4th in Jean Pierre Youth netball

BARBADOS have won the 20th Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth (Under-16) Netball Tournament which ended on Wednesday night in Windsor Park, Dominica.
The joyful Bajans played unbeaten over five matches, clinching the title on Wednesday night with a commanding 26-12 win over Trinidad and Tobago’s U-16 girls before bursting into celebratory dancing.
Trinidad and Tobago finished fourth of six participating teams. Over five matches, T&T finished with the same record—three wins against two defeats—as second-placed Grenada and hosts Dominica, which copped third—but with an inferior goal-difference.
T&T defeated Grenada (16-11), St Lucia (22-8) and Cayman Islands (24-12), but lost to Dominica (18-15) and Barbados (26-12).
In the final match of the tournament, T&T were unable to contain Bajan shooters Kennia Blackman and Rynia Ifill, with both co-captains scoring 13 goals apiece. T&T’s main scoring came from Keiko Roy (eight goals) and Adriana Moreno (three), while Akesi Quashie converted her only shot at goal.
Despite not doing as well as expected in the competition, T&T still took first place in the team-shooting competition, while Roy placed second in the individual shooting contest and also won the Most Accurate Shooter award.
U-16 SQUAD:
Shooters: Danya Mayers, Adriana Moreno, Akesi Quashie, Keiko Roy, Jada King
Centre court: Patryce Ashby (captain), Khali Stephenson, Princess Taylor, Khemyah Anderson, Zaria Armour
Defenders: Xhané Gray, Denesa Hagley, Shian Lewis, Aneisha Hyles, Karina Alexis
Technical staff: Lystra Solomon-Simmons (coach), Liselle Johnson (assistant coach), Catherine John (manager), Abejah Johnson (trainer), David R. Mack (physiotherapist)