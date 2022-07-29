U-16s lose big in second Centrobasket match

T&T players

REGROUPING: T&T players huddle up during their second match against Panama on Thursday.

Trinidad and Tobago’s UUnder-16 girls suffered a heavy 33-81 defeat against Panama in their second game of the Centrobasket Under-17 Women’s 2023 Qualifiers at the Alexis Arguello Sports Complex on Thursday night.

T&T, who fell to a narrow defeat against hosts Nicaragua in game one on Wednesday, expected a tough assignment against Panama who beat Costa Rica in their opening match.

Panama asserted their dominance from the tip off, establishing a sizeable lead early in the match.

Panama never gave T&T a chance to get back into the game, capitalising on turnovers and taking full advantage of defensive lapses to put the game out of reach.

T&T were scheduled to play Costa Rica last night

T&T will also face Guatemala today before finishing the tournament against Honduras tomorrow.

Duffy wins Caribbean’s first gold

Bermudian Olympic Flora Duffy retained her Commonwealth Games women’s triathlon title when she destroyed the sprint-course field on Friday, beating her nearest rival by 41 seconds after an epic battle in humid conditions.

Duffy, the 34-year-old Olympic champion, repeated her Tokyo victory over England’s Georgia Taylor-Brown with Scotland’s Beth Potter, who led Duffy out of the water after the 750-metre swim, picking up bronze.

MEDAL IN SIGHT

TEAM TTO’s top swimmer Dylan Carter will race for a medal this afternoon at 2:07 p.m. TT time, when the Men’s 50 metres butterfly event splashes off at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England.

The 26-year-old Westmoorings native will be seeking his second-ever Commonwealth Games medal and hoping to add to his 2018 Commonwealth silver in the same event.

‘Lara’ disappointment

The West Indies had some moments of brilliance that got the 10,000-plus crowd at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on their feet but Nicholas Pooran’s men fell well short in the end, losing the first T20 International against India by 68 runs.

Harricharan wins JITIC title

BRIANNA HARRICHARAN became the only member of the Trinidad and Tobago team to win a title when the curtain fell on the 14 and under division of the leading junior tournament in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Thursday in Mexico.

Carter aiming to go one better

TEAM TTO ace swimmer Dylan Carter will be looking to either replicate or improve on his 2018 silver medal effort when the 26-year-old lines up in the seventh and final heat of the men’s 50m butterfly event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre today from 6:35 a.m. (T&T time).