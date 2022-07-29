U-16s lose big in second Centrobasket match

Trinidad and Tobago’s UUnder-16 girls suffered a heavy 33-81 defeat against Panama in their second game of the Centrobasket Under-17 Women’s 2023 Qualifiers at the Alexis Arguello Sports Complex on Thursday night.
T&T, who fell to a narrow defeat against hosts Nicaragua in game one on Wednesday, expected a tough assignment against Panama who beat Costa Rica in their opening match.
Panama asserted their dominance from the tip off, establishing a sizeable lead early in the match.
Panama never gave T&T a chance to get back into the game, capitalising on turnovers and taking full advantage of defensive lapses to put the game out of reach.
T&T were scheduled to play Costa Rica last night
T&T will also face Guatemala today before finishing the tournament against Honduras tomorrow.