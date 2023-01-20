U-17 girls football tourney at Plymouth

Bishops High School will be one of six teams that will take part in the Concept Coaching Under-17 Female One Day Football Competition which gets under way tomorrow at the Plymouth Recreation Ground, in Tobago.

Among the other sides in the competition are Ball Blasters, Cox Football Academy, Black Panthers, RSS Phoenix 1964 FC and Jewels SC. The teams will play each other once and matches will be played over two ten-minutes halves.

There will be prizes on offer for the top three teams and special prizes for Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper, Golden Boot, Most Disciplined Team and Most Outstanding Coach. Bishops will kick off their campaign against Jewels SC while Black Panthers will face RSS Phoenix and Ball Blasters will battle Cox FA in round one.

Dookie nominated for senior, junior awards

JORDANE DOOKIE recently became the first tennis player in a long time to be nominated for both the junior and senior prizes in the First Citizens Sports Awards.

The 15-year-old will actually be defending the junior prize after becoming the first player in the sport to ever win the award during last year’s ceremony – for her accomplishments in 2021.

Lowkie shines in Preysal

ANSON LOWKIE was expectedly crowned champion of the Central/South Zone Open Singles Table Tennis Tournament last week Sunday at Preysal Government Secondary School.

The former national top-ten player came from behind to defeat Isa Mohammed 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 in a battle of the top two seeds in the final.

Wharfe appointed CEO of league competitions

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has appointed Colin Wharfe as the CEO of the new TTFA men’s league competitions, which will kick off after Carnival.

The TTFA normalisation committee (NC), in conjunction with a FIFA League Development Programme representative, determined the type of profile and characteristics that would be expected of the individual chosen to spearhead this League, previously referred to as the “Elite League.”

WI can do it

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt is very determined to implement the recommendations made by the independent committee tasked with reviewing the West Indies’ early exit from last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.