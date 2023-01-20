U-17 girls football tourney at Plymouth

Bishops High School will be one of six teams that will take part in the Concept Coaching Under-17 Female One Day Football Competition which gets under way tomorrow at the Plymouth Recreation Ground, in Tobago.
Among the other sides in the competition are Ball Blasters, Cox Football Academy, Black Panthers, RSS Phoenix 1964 FC and Jewels SC. The teams will play each other once and matches will be played over two ten-minutes halves.
There will be prizes on offer for the top three teams and special prizes for Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper, Golden Boot, Most Disciplined Team and Most Outstanding Coach. Bishops will kick off their campaign against Jewels SC while Black Panthers will face RSS Phoenix and Ball Blasters will battle Cox FA in round one.