Under-17 Women

TALKING SHOP: T&T players strategise during a time out in Wednesday night’s Centrobasket Under-17 Women’s 2023 Qualifier against Nicaragua. Nicaragua won 50-44. --Photo courtesy NBFTT

After dominating for much of the proceedings, Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-16 girls suffered a heart wrenching loss to hosts Nicaragua in their opening game of the Centrobasket Under-17 Women’s 2023 Qualifiers, in Managua, on Wednesday night.

T&T started well, settling early, and opening the scoring through Amariah Clyne.

The girls in red looked solid on the defensive end as well, with Mariah Charles coming up with big blocks and timely rebounds to keep her Nicaraguan counterparts at bay.

Recognising T&T’s deficit in playing personnel, Nicaragua employed a full court press to wear T&T’s players down, but T&T captain Carissa Ramdial took control of the game and her crafty handles kept T&T in the ascendancy throughout the first quarter which ended 13-8 in T&T’s favour.

Nicaragua had a better start to the second quarter, cutting T&T’s lead to one point early on. Both teams traded attempts at the basket without scoring, before T&T got their first basket of the second quarter with 3.35 remaining in the half. Ramdial hit a long range three to extend the lead, before Clyne notched a tidy finish in the closing seconds of the first half for a 20-14 lead at the break.

At the start of the third quarter, Nicaragua were once again faster out of the blocks, knocking down an early three-pointer to get the home crowd on their feet. Ty Warwick helped in quieting the Nicaraguan faithful, going coast to coast off a defensive rebound and scoring both free throws after being fouled.

Ramdial hit another long range three, and Clyne came up big with crucial points in the paint, but with Ramdial going out of the game on multiple occasions due to injury, Nicaragua rallied and kept things close, finishing the quarter 35-30 in favour of T&T.

As had become the trend, Nicaragua struck first in the fourth-quarter, and kept that momentum to eventually take a 37-36 lead with just over six minutes to go in the game. Two long range daggers from Ramdial and Maya Raymond appeared to swing the game back in T&T’s favour.

However, with Charles eventually fouling out, the home team managed another offensive surge which saw them go to front 43-42 with 4.35 on the clock.

The T&T lasses gave everything they had to bring the game back but were spent and had little left to regain the lead, with Nicaragua holding on for a 50-44 victory.

T&T were scheduled to face Panama in their second game yesterday from 5 p.m. at the Alexis Arguello Sports Complex. T&T’s tight schedule continues today against Costa Rica, then Guatemala tomorrow before finishing the tournament against Honduras on Sunday.

Carter aiming to go one better

Carter aiming to go one better

TEAM TTO ace swimmer Dylan Carter will be looking to either replicate or improve on his 2018 silver medal effort when the 26-year-old lines up in the seventh and final heat of the men’s 50m butterfly event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre today from 6:35 a.m. (T&T time).

Gayle joins Patriots for inaugural 6IXTY

Gayle joins Patriots for inaugural 6IXTY

The “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle has joined the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the inaugural SKYEXCH 6IXTY which gets under way on August 24 at Warner Park, St Kitts.

Gayle, brand ambassador and host for the 6IXTY, will have as some of his teammates some of the biggest names in cricket from across the Caribbean and around the world in this innovative new format.

FRESH START

FRESH START

While the ODI series against India was a one-sided affair, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran is hoping for a better showing in the five-match T20 series bowling off today at 10.30 a.m. at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, which will be making its international T20 debut.

The Windies were swept 3-0 by India at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, making it nine losses in a row for Pooran and company in the ODI version. However, the hosts have had better results in the T20 format having defeated Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this month.

Dookie beaten in ITF quarters

Dookie beaten in ITF quarters

JORDANE DOOKIE was beaten in the quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Wednesday night in Jamaica.

After taking down a player from the host country 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of the 18 & under competition two days earlier, the Trinidad and Tobago player was beaten 6-0, 6-3 by second-seeded American Athena Rosas in their battle for a place in today’s semifinal.

Ascension awards on tonight

The battle of the armed forces, pitting the Defence Force against Police FC, will bring down the curtain on the 2022 season of the Ascension Tournament, following which there will be the prize-giving ceremony.

Aubrey, Jomal clash in CONCACAF League

Aubrey, Jomal clash in CONCACAF League

Trinidad and Tobago footballers, defender Aubrey David and midfielder Jomal Williams, both started an gave prominent performances for their new teams as Costa Rica’s Alajuelense and CD Aguila of El Salvador played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the 2022 Scotiabank CONCACAF League preliminary round on Tuesday night at the Estadio Juan Francisco Barraza in San Miguel, El Salvador.