After dominating for much of the proceedings, Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-16 girls suffered a heart wrenching loss to hosts Nicaragua in their opening game of the Centrobasket Under-17 Women’s 2023 Qualifiers, in Managua, on Wednesday night.
T&T started well, settling early, and opening the scoring through Amariah Clyne.
The girls in red looked solid on the defensive end as well, with Mariah Charles coming up with big blocks and timely rebounds to keep her Nicaraguan counterparts at bay.
Recognising T&T’s deficit in playing personnel, Nicaragua employed a full court press to wear T&T’s players down, but T&T captain Carissa Ramdial took control of the game and her crafty handles kept T&T in the ascendancy throughout the first quarter which ended 13-8 in T&T’s favour.
Nicaragua had a better start to the second quarter, cutting T&T’s lead to one point early on. Both teams traded attempts at the basket without scoring, before T&T got their first basket of the second quarter with 3.35 remaining in the half. Ramdial hit a long range three to extend the lead, before Clyne notched a tidy finish in the closing seconds of the first half for a 20-14 lead at the break.
At the start of the third quarter, Nicaragua were once again faster out of the blocks, knocking down an early three-pointer to get the home crowd on their feet. Ty Warwick helped in quieting the Nicaraguan faithful, going coast to coast off a defensive rebound and scoring both free throws after being fouled.
Ramdial hit another long range three, and Clyne came up big with crucial points in the paint, but with Ramdial going out of the game on multiple occasions due to injury, Nicaragua rallied and kept things close, finishing the quarter 35-30 in favour of T&T.
As had become the trend, Nicaragua struck first in the fourth-quarter, and kept that momentum to eventually take a 37-36 lead with just over six minutes to go in the game. Two long range daggers from Ramdial and Maya Raymond appeared to swing the game back in T&T’s favour.
However, with Charles eventually fouling out, the home team managed another offensive surge which saw them go to front 43-42 with 4.35 on the clock.
The T&T lasses gave everything they had to bring the game back but were spent and had little left to regain the lead, with Nicaragua holding on for a 50-44 victory.
T&T were scheduled to face Panama in their second game yesterday from 5 p.m. at the Alexis Arguello Sports Complex. T&T’s tight schedule continues today against Costa Rica, then Guatemala tomorrow before finishing the tournament against Honduras on Sunday.