U-17 skipper: Let’s stay together

Jenicieia Benjamin

MIDFIELD TUSSLE: Layla Sirdah of Mexico keeps the ball away from Trinidad and Tobago’s Jenicieia Benjamin during their Group E match in the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship held at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday.

—Photo courtesy CONCACAF

“We just have to keep pushing together and stay together.”

Trinidad and Tobago female Under-17 captain Marley Walker is keen for continuity after her side’s exit from the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship currently taking place in the Dominican Republic.

On Wednesday evening, T&T ended their campaign in Group E with a 10-0 loss to group winners Mexico. The defeat meant coach Jason Spence’s charges left the tournament with out a win but skipper Walker was philosphical about the outing.

“It’s been a great experience for all of us,” she said in her brief post-match comments. “A lot of us, it’s our first international experience, so I think it was great to just get out here and work together as a team. And we’ve come together in such a short time frame, so it’s a fun experience.”

The T&T girls were training for the Championship for three months.

Like his skipper, coach Spence has made a similar call for the current crop to be perisisted with.

“This group of players came from a core group born out of the NLCB elite programme in 2017 which played under Coach Marlon Charles in the 2019 tournament at home. They need to stay together after this tournament in training and developing,” he said on Tuesday ahead of the final match.

“A good start would be for the team to play in the upcoming WoLF tournament. Finally, while we are in these tournaments I make it my business to have conversations with the staff of the other teams, for me it is important to find out what they are doing so I can properly understand their advancement.

In summary it’s all about consistent year-round programmes.”

On Wednesday night however, at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadum in Santo Domingo, Grecia Pineda (ninth), Layla Sirdah (26th), Sofia Jimenez (44th), Brenda Vega (63rd), Maribel Flores (73rd, 75th), Tatiana Flores (88th) and Deiry Ramirez (65th, 80th, 84th) made it a tough and tiring evening for the T&T players.

Those sharp-shooting seven Mexican lasses gave a schooling to coach Spence’s girls.

The pitch was a flat one, but the Mexico and T&T were teams playing on two very different levels.

From the ninth minute goal conceded when goalkeeper Sadiel Antoine parried a shot from Pineda into the net; to the goal given to Ramirez that made it 5-0 that was deflected into her own net by defender Aliyah Hudlin; to the final triple shot effort by the Mexicans that eventually resulted in unmarked Tatiana Flores beating the out-gunned Antoine, T&T were forced into error after error.

Similar to their matches against Panama and Nicaragua which they lost 5-1 and 4-0, the T&T girls were well-beaten by the end of the first half (3-0).

They again struggled to keep possession of the ball, mount attacks and stick to a defensive shape that would have helped keep the goal count down.

In the second period, fitness seemed to become an issue as the goals poured in without let-up from the 63rd minute onward.

Ramirez got her hat-trick in that period.

T&T had just one shot on goal compared to Mexico’s 34. But the chance that fell to Trischell Charles was a golden one. Put clear through on a counter attack in the 57th minute, she found herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Carmen Lopez, with a team-mate to her right. But Charles shot straight at the keeper.

After that, it was back to the other end where the ball seemed to stay for the rest of the night, often in the T&T net.

