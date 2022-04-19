U-17 women aim for better showing

National Under-17 women’s team head coach Jason Spence hopes his team can succeed the counter-attacking way when they play Mexico, Panama and Nicaragua in the upcoming CONCACAF Championship.

The squad leaves today for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where they will contest the tough Group E, beginning Saturday. The Championship serves as part of qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India in October. Spence recently took charge of the Under-20 team that lost all their group matches in qualifying. But the coach expects a bit better from his Under-17 charges.

“In terms of results, we always hope to get good results. In terms of performances, I’m really hoping to get a better performance out of this group,” he told the media yesterday ahead of his side’s final practice match against Police women at the St James Barracks. “We started with both groups (U-17 and U-20) at the same time and they were able to get a couple more weeks in…We got more practice games in with this group so that would put us in a better place right now.”

The Under-17s’ match preparation included games against boys’ teams. However, Spence noted: “If I had gotten about two more months I would have felt more comfortable.”

In particular, the T&T coach is keen for his players to play with a positive attitude in Santo Domingo. “In the way we play I’m just looking for them to be a little more confident. Confidence comes with playing more…so it’s really from the confidence factor that I would have liked to be in a better place right now.”

But Spence has no complaints about the attitude of his group. “They have really opened up their minds and they’ve really absorbed what we are trying to put to them and they have responded quite well,” he said. However, don’t expect T&T to try to go toe-to-toe with their Central American opponents.

“Those three teams have similar styles in the way they play and a lot of our preparation would have been towards the way they play and being able to nullify what they would bring to us. We would have set up a little bit more defensive just to try to make sure we protect ourselves and then we open up with the chances that we get,” he said.

T&T’s first match will be against Panama on Saturday and for that game Spence said: “We are trying to see how best we can come off with at least the point we would have gone into the game with. That I think is going to give us the confidence to move on.”

SQUAD:

Sadiel Antoine, Shaunda Sheppard, Alexandra Ennals, Cicely Anne Spencer-Wickham, Faith Alexander, Angel Berot, Trischelle Charles, Tayeann Wylie, Shadea Andrews, Emily Nanton, Makeba Morang, Jhelysse Anthony, Marley Walker, Nikita Jackson, Arie Bhagan, Hannah Vieira, Aliyah Hudlin, Jenecia Benjamin, Breana Smith, Jada Graham.

Solid show

Solid show

Trinidad and Tobago closed off Carifta 2022 with two relay medals at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday night.

Rinaldo Moore, Shakeem McKay, Keone John and Cyril Sumner combined in the final event -- the boys’ Under-20 4x400 metres -- for silver in three minutes, 09.67 seconds. Jamaica clocked 3:08.94 to capture gold, with bronze going to Barbados in 3:10.71.

St Lucia among 4 countries to host CPL games

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed that Saint Lucia will be one of four countries to host Hero CPL matches in 2022 with the matches set to be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Beausejour.

The 2020 and 2021 seasons of the Hero CPL took place in Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis respectively with the Covid-19 pandemic meaning the tournament needed to be played in one country.

South East go for 2nd InterZone crown

South East go for 2nd InterZone crown

South East will take aim at their second InterZone title this season when they tackle Central in the Price Club sponsored Under-17 InterZone tournament today at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva from 9.30 a.m.

The South East Zone won the corresponding Under-15 trophy earlier this season when they squared off against Central.

Defence Force stay 4th after latest win

Defence Force stayed in fourth position in the Ascension football tournament following their 2-1 victory over the Athletic Club of Port of Spain at the Arima Velodrome on Monday night.

Reon Moore, who opened the scoring for Defence Force described the win as an “all-round great performance by the boys and we got the desired result and I am just thankful for that.”

Slow start, slower finish

Slow start, slower finish

It was Jamaica’s Carifta Games without a doubt.

The first regional junior track and field meet since the pandemic began was staged in Reggae Land; the coverage on cable TV was Jamaica-centric and more to the point, the competition was absolutely dominated by the boys and girls in green, gold and black.

The Jamaican dominance of athletics in the English-speaking Caribbean is nothing new. But that fact was emphasised over the weekend.