TRINIDAD and Tobago’s leading Under-17 cricketers were put on notice yesterday that their performances in The Price Club Inter Zone tournament will go a long way to gaining them selection on the national team for the Cricket West Indies regional tournament to be staged in Trinidad in July.
This was stated by Azim Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board in a short ceremony to officially start the age-group competition with the match between North Zone and their East Zone counterparts at the National Cricket Centre ground in Balmain, Couva.
He told the young cricketers that they have something to look forward to and urged them put their best foot forward and aim to be selected for the North/South Classic which will be contested after the Inter Zone Tournament is completed.
Bassarath expressed his appreciation for The Price Club Supermarket for their generous sponsorship as the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board bowled off their 2022 competition calendar after two years of inactivity brought on by the Covid-19 Regulations.
In his opening remarks he said The Price Club is investing heavily in youth development by staging the Under-17 Inter Zone championship. This comes just after their co-sponsoring of the Under-19 tournament with Tiger Tanks Unlimited which just ended.
Bassarath declared it a huge success with Central Zone emerging champions. “I would like to express my appreciation to the owners and staff of The Price Club Supermarket who have contributed to the partnership with the Cricket Board to ensure that the opportunities are provided for the youngsters,” said Bassarath.
Present on Monday at the opening were officials of The Prince Club Supermarket including Jason Abdool, Marketing Administrator; Tarran Dipchand, manager; and Mrs Rianna Sony, Human Resource/Public Relations.
Chairman of the proceedings was Dudnath Ramkessoon, the TTCB Operations Manager who captained Trinidad and Tobago, and the West Indies Youth team, and also in attendance was Earnil Ryan, national Under-19 selector.
Bassarath complimented the young cricketers for participating in the screening process to be selected to represent their zone and paid tribute to the hard work of parents, teachers, coaches and zonal officials for persevering in the challenging environment. “In the end we hope that cricket will be the winner and that quality cricket will be played throughout the tournament.