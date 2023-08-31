U-17s miss out on 2-day title

BARBADOS came within one wicket of beating Guyana, but despite that failure to win, they still clinched the Rising Stars Under-17 Two-Day Championship yesterday.
The Bajan youths edged out hosts Trinidad and Tobago on bowling points to do the Rising Stars 50-over Cup and Two-Day Championship double. Barbados ended with 42 points in total, and T&T 37.6.
Yesterday’s final day of the Championship saw both Barbados and T&T pressing for outright wins, however, neither side was able to achieve that target.
At the National Cricket Centre, in Couva, T&T resumed on 148 for four in their first innings against the Windward Islands, already with a lead of 38, which they stretched to 129 before being dismissed for 239. Promising Windwards all-rounder Kirt Murray, bowling left-arm orthodox spin, was almost single-handedly responsible for dismissing the T&T side as he ended with outstanding figures of nine for 80. Only No. 10 Alexander Chase escaped being one of his victims.
And Murray continued to show his all-round ability in the Windwards’ second innings, top-scoring with 53 to frustrate the T&T bowlers, as the Windwards ended the match on 155 for four.
Over at Inshan Ali Park, Barbados set Guyana 235 for victory after declaring their second innings on 152 for nine. The Guyanese seemed to be batting their way to a comfortable draw at one stage with Rampersaud Ramnuath steadying things with a half century. But his dismissal for 94 contributed to a tense finish. In the end, however, full points were not necessary for the Bajans.
T&T coach Rayad Emrit, the former T&T and West Indies all-rounder said it was, “a bit unfair to be unbeaten in two tournaments and not win.” But overall, he said he was “extremely happy” with his side’s unbeaten record.
He added of his players: “Every game in the tournament they kept improving, which is a good sign. Our bowling was really consistent throughout the tournament.”
However, Emrit expressed some worry about his team’s catching, which he said, wasn’t the best throughout the tournament.”
In the other match yesterday, Jamaica (35 pts) handed the Leeward Islands their third loss in as many matches when they beat them by 69 runs at Gilbert Park to finish third.
Summarised Scores:
At NCC:
Windward Islands U-17s 110, 40.4 overs (Theo Edward 42, Jordon Mohammed 5/40, Ishmael Ali 3/11) & 155-4, 65 overs (Kirt Murray 53, Kirsten Murray 35 n.o.)
vs T&T U-17s 239, 70.4 overs (Riyaad Mohammed 51, Luke Ali 47; Kirt Murray 9/80).
---Match drawn.
At Inshan Ali Park:
Barbados U-17s 172, 53.2 overs (Reviera Cottle 54, Matthew Poyttaya 4/39, Golcharran Chulai 3/56, Nityanand Mathura 2/23) & 152-9 dec., 33 overs (Zion Brathwaite 60, Joshua Branch 38; Matthew Poyttaya 6/55, Golcharran Chulai 3/41)
vs Guyana 90 U-17s, 29.2 overs (Kevin Kisten 33; Kyron King 5/27, Zishan Motara 3/6) & 199-9, 57 overs (Rampersaud Ramnuath 94, Romeo Deonarain 42; Zishan Motara 5/48, Jatario Prescod 2/39)
---Match drawn.
At Gilbert Park:
Jamaica U-17s 93, 42 overs (Kev’Aundre Virgo 21; Xaveek Toppin 3/13, Caiden Francis 2/23, Israel Morton 2/29) & 185-5 dec., 44.4 overs (Kev’Aundre Virgo 60, Tyriek Bryan 56, Brian Barnes 49; T’yanick Honore 2/18, Mekaili Tonge 2/25)
vs Leeward Islands U-17s 86 (Xaveek Toppin 15; Ralique Thomas 4/18, Dantae Clarke 3/15) & 123, 43.1 overs (T’yanick Honore 42; Ralique Thomas 5/66, O’mari Wedderburn 3/10).
---Jamaica U-17s won by 69 runs.