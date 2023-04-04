U-19 and U-16 competitions bowl off today

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s development programme is moving full steam ahead with further opportunities for the current crop of young and talented players to show their abilities.

Starting today, two tournaments targeting the Under-19 and Under-16 age groups will get under way with a view to having the cream of the crop stake their claim to represent the national team at the regional level.

The respective four-team, three-round tournaments will be contested as 50-over games and will be played concurrently, starting today and continuing on April 12, 14 and 19 and will be sponsored by the Sports and Culture Fund of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Both Under-19 and Under-16 teams have been given the names Masqueraders, Hummingbirds, Flamingos and Scarlet Ibis.

Leading the Under-19 teams are Andrew Rambaran (Scarlet Ibis), Joshua Davis (Masqueraders), Nickyle Jalim (Hummingbirds), and Nick Ramlal (Flamingos).

This group will bid for places on the North/South Under-19 Classic which will be the final showcase before the Trinidad and Tobago team is selected for the CWI Rising Stars regional tournament later this year.

Meanwhile, the Flamingos Under-16s will be captained by Fareez Ali, while Aadian Racha will helm Hummingbirds, and Maleek Lewis and Rajeev Ramgoolie will lead Masqueraders and Scarlet Ibis, respectively.

Today’s Fixtures

(All matches bowl off

at 10 a.m.)

S&C Fund U-19 Cup

Masqueraders vs Hummingbirds, National Cricket Centre

Flamingos vs Scarlet Ibis, Inshan Ali Park

S&C Fund U-16 Cup

Hummingbirds vs Scarlet Ibis, Greig Street

Masqueraders vs Flamingos, Gilbert Park

