Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 men’s cricketers struggled on the opening day of their West Indies Rising Stars three-day championship second round match against Barbados yesterday.

T&T, who beat Jamaica in their first match of the competition, were dismissed for 165 at Park Hill, with Andrew Rambaran, Justin Jagessar and Rajeev Ramnath all getting into thirties but no further. T&T were undone in the main by Nathan Sealy who too five for 37.

In reply, the young Bajans finished the day strongly positioned on 107 for one, with Zion Brathwaite the only dismissal for 51.

Summarised scores:

At Park Hill:

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 165 (Andrew Rambarran 39, Justin Jagessar 35, Rajeev Ramnath 31; Nathan Sealy 5/37.

vs BARBADOS 107-1 (Zion Brathwaite 51, Joshua Dorne 31 not out, Achilles Browne 22 not out).

At Cumberland:

JAMAICA 297 (Jordan Johnson 97, Justin Beckford 72; Malique Walsh 3/43, Kimani Nisbett, 2/23, Michael Greaves 2/47).

vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 25-0.

At Arnos Vale:

GUYANA 69 (Shamar Yearwood 20; Tarrique Edward 5/4, Kirtney Franklyn 2/19, Kirt Murray 2/24).

vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 60-5 (Stephen Pascal 23; Jonathan Rampersaud 2/8).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

U-19 batters struggle against Barbados

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 men’s cricketers struggled on the opening day of their West Indies Rising Stars three-day championship second round match against Barbados yesterday.

T&T, who beat Jamaica in their first match of the competition, were dismissed for 165 at Park Hill, with Andrew Rambaran, Justin Jagessar and Rajeev Ramnath all getting into thirties but no further. T&T were undone in the main by Nathan Sealy who too five for 37.

T&T girls beaten in CASA Championships

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls are not expected to reach the knockout stage of the team event after losing their opening fixture when the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships continued yesterday, in St Vincent.

WI HANG TOUGH

WI HANG TOUGH

The first day of the 100th Test match between West Indies and India was filled with classic moments, but Shannon Gabriel punching the air after uprooting the off-stump of Ajinkya Rahane to put an exclamation mark on the second session will stand out for many of the fans to came out to witness the historic game at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain yesterday.

Carter eyeing podium in World Champs 50 fly

TOP SWIMMER Dylan Carter will be fine-tuning his preparations ahead of his first and best event - the Men’s 50m butterfly—at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships swimming competition tomorrow night in Fukuoka, Japan.

He will also be trying to match his mentor George Bovell, who is the only TTO swimmer to win a medal at a Worlds Long Course (50m course) to date, with his 50m freestyle national record time of 21.51 at the 2013 Barcelona edition of the Worlds.

Only Fenwick, Miller left

Only Fenwick, Miller left

Except for the English duo of Terry Fenwick and Peter Miller, all other Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) creditors, have been paid via a debt settlement exercise approved by the Trinidad and Tobago High Court under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA).

Latchoo, Charles lead girls football teams

Rajesh Latchoo and Marlon Charles will take charge of the Trinidad and Tobago girls football team for upcoming competitions.

Latchoo, the former Dominica men’s national team and Joe Public head coach, leads the Under-17 girls at the upcoming CONCACAF U-17 Women’s Championship qualifiers. Charles, the former senior women’s assistant coach, heads the Under-14 girls team which is preparing for the upcoming Caribbean Football Union Girls U-14 Challenge Series, to be held in Antigua, from August 18-27.