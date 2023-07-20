U-19 batters struggle against Barbados

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 men’s cricketers struggled on the opening day of their West Indies Rising Stars three-day championship second round match against Barbados yesterday.
T&T, who beat Jamaica in their first match of the competition, were dismissed for 165 at Park Hill, with Andrew Rambaran, Justin Jagessar and Rajeev Ramnath all getting into thirties but no further. T&T were undone in the main by Nathan Sealy who too five for 37.
In reply, the young Bajans finished the day strongly positioned on 107 for one, with Zion Brathwaite the only dismissal for 51.
Summarised scores:
At Park Hill:
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 165 (Andrew Rambarran 39, Justin Jagessar 35, Rajeev Ramnath 31; Nathan Sealy 5/37.
vs BARBADOS 107-1 (Zion Brathwaite 51, Joshua Dorne 31 not out, Achilles Browne 22 not out).
At Cumberland:
JAMAICA 297 (Jordan Johnson 97, Justin Beckford 72; Malique Walsh 3/43, Kimani Nisbett, 2/23, Michael Greaves 2/47).
vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 25-0.
At Arnos Vale:
GUYANA 69 (Shamar Yearwood 20; Tarrique Edward 5/4, Kirtney Franklyn 2/19, Kirt Murray 2/24).
vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 60-5 (Stephen Pascal 23; Jonathan Rampersaud 2/8).