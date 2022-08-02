U-19 Windies women to tour USA

West Indies and the United States will engage in the first-ever Women’s Youth bilateral international series between the countries this month.

The West Indies women’s Under-19 team will travel to Florida to take on the USA women’s U-19s in a five-match T20I series. It will be the first time in history that female youth internationals between the two teams will be taking place.

With both teams having qualified for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, next January, the series will be ideal preparation for both sides as they build up to the historic first U-19 World Cup.

The USA team also have the additional recent benefit of the exposure at the CWI Rising Stars Women’s U-19 T20 Championship, where they were crowned champions having played undefeated throughout the tournament.

With USA Cricket sanctioning the upcoming two Men’s T20 Internationals between India and West Indies, on Saturday and Sunday, both boards agreed for the Women’s youth series to follow immediately after, with the U-19 teams then playing at the Broward County Stadium from August 8-14.

Ricky Skerritt, president of CWI said: “Women’s cricket has been badly in need of a pathway for refreshing the team talent and widening the pool of players. That is why it was so urgent to start a girls’ programme. This historic first West Indies U-19 Women’s tour to Florida is therefore a learning experience, and a crucial step forward for West Indies cricket.”

MATCH SCHEDULE @ Broward County Stadium

August 8: 1st Women’s U-19 T20I

August 9: 2nd Women’s U-19 T20I

August 11: 3rd Women’s U-19 T20I

August 12: 4th Women’s T20I

August 14: 5th Women’s T20I

