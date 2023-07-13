U-19 women secure final berth

The Trinidad and Tobago girls Under-19 cricket team secured their place in the final of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Championship with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Guyana in their final group stage match at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at UWI, St Augustine, yesterday.
In hot conditions and in front of a handful of supporters, the home side dismissed Guyana for 80 in the final of their allotted 30 overs.
Kirah Manpaul and Djenaba Joseph were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets each, while KD Jazz Mitchell took two and Samara Ramnath and Shalini Samaroo got one each.
T&T responded with 82 for two off 21.3 overs with Ramnath opening the innings and taking the team across the finish line with an unbeaten 31 off 56 balls.
Earlier, with the ball in hand, Ramnath removed Guyana top-scorer Realeanna Grimmond caught and bowled for 26 as the hosts turned screws with some tight bowling backed up by some good fielding.
Ashmini Munuisar was the only other Guyana batter to reach double figures, hitting 13 before she was lbw to Joseph.
The victory ensured T&T finished the group stage in the top two and will face the Windward Islands in the final tomorrow at UWI.
The Windwards defeated Jamaica by four wickets in their final match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain yesterday.
Jamaica batted first and were dismissed for 108 with Jannillea Glasgow grabbing four wickets for 14 runs. The Windwards replied with 111 for six with Glasgow hitting 27.
Barbados defeated the Leeward Islands by eight wickets in the other game yesterday.
Summarised scores:
At UWI SPEC
Guyana 80 (29.1 overs) (Realeanna Grimmond 26, Ashmini Munesar 13; Kirah Manpaul 3/21, Djenaba Joseph 3/15, KD Jazz Mitchell 2/12, Samara Ramnath 1/11, Shalini Samaroo 1/11) vs T&T 81-2 (21.3 overs) (Samara Ramnath 31 n.o., Djenaba Joseph 18, Shunelle Sawh 16; Nyia Latchman 1/20)
—T&T won by eight wickets.
At NCC
Jamaica 108 (29.5 overs) (Jannillea Glasgow 4/14, Zaida James 3/18) vs Windwards 111-6 (19.2 overs) (Jannillea Glasgow 27; Kade Wilmott 2/21)
—Windwards won by four wickets.
At Gilbert Park
Leeward Islands 98-7 (30 overs) (Kimberly Anthony 21; Naijanni Cumberbatch 4/14) vs Barbados 99-3 (19 overs) (Asabi Callendar 32, Naijanni Cumberbatch 24 n.o.)
—Barbados won by eight wickets.