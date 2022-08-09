U-19s begin ‘Rising Stars’ campaign

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 cricketers will be aiming to take full advantage of the chance to play three-day cricket in a regional competition when the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 Championship begins in St Vincent and the Grenadines, today.
The Under-19 Championship will be the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2019. T&T will be led by Rajeev Ramnath, with Andrew Rambaran as his vice-captain. Amin Forgenie is the coach.
T&T will open their campaign today against Guyana. The group also includes the Leeward Islands. The tournament is also made up of Barbados, Jamaica and the Windward Islands. The six-team competition will comprise four rounds of three-day red-ball matches. A total of 12 matches will be played. In addition to the T&T vs Guyana match, the opening round will see home team Windward Islands taking on Leeward Islands, while Barbados meet Jamaica.
In 2019, Barbados won the most recently played tournament, which was then in a 50-overs format. The series also has an official sponsor in WINLOTT Inc. Chairman Murray Bullock stated: “WINLOTT Inc. is proud to partner with Cricket West Indies to host this Rising Stars Under-19 Championship. With the public’s continued support for Super Six, WINLOTT remains committed to substantial investment in sports throughout the region.”
CWI vice-president, Dr Kishore Shallow, said: “CWI is excited about this partnership with WINLOTT for the upcoming Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 Championship. WINLOTT through their Super 6 game have been champions of youth cricket in the Windward Islands for many years, so it is remarkable to have them as an official partner at this level, as we continue to give young cricketers the opportunity to showcase and develop their talents.”
T&T squad: Rajeev Ramnath (captain), Andrew Rambaran (vice-captain), Narad Kissoondath, Zachary Siewah, Nick Ramlal, Vasant Singh, Jacen Agard, Joshua James, Ricardo Chase, Justin Jagessar, Kyle Ramdoo, Joshua Davis, Veeran Batchu, Olando James.
MATCH SCHEDULE
Group A: Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Leeward Islands
Group B: Barbados, Jamaica, Windward Islands
Round 1: August 10-12
Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands at Arnos Vale
Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana at Park Hill
Barbados vs Jamaica at Cumberland
Round 2: August 15-17
Trinidad and Tobago vs Barbados at Arnos Vale
Leeward Islands vs Guyana at Park Hill
Windward Islands vs Jamaica at Cumberland
Round 3: August 20-22
Jamaica vs Guyana at Arnos Vale
Windward Islands vs Barbados at Park Hill
Leeward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago at Cumberland
Play-offs: August 25-27
1st Group A vs 1st Group B at Arnos Vale
2nd Group A vs 2nd Group B at Park Hill
3rd Group A vs 3rd Group B at Cumberland