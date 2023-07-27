U-19s crash to another defeat

THE Trinidad and Tobago men’s Under-19 cricket team fell to a five-wicket defeat against Guyana in their Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 three-day Championship match at Sion Hill Playing Field in St Vincent, yesterday.

T&T, who declared their first innings at 95 for six, were dismissed for 155 in their second turn in the middle yesterday to set Guyana a victory target of 75.

Guyana, who made 176 in their first innings raced to 75 for five in 13.4 overs to clinch full points.

Nick Ramlal grabbed three wickets for 14 runs yesterday while Vasant Singh took two, but that only delayed Guyana’s victory in the end.

In other results yesterday, Jamaica defeated the Windward Islands by three wickets and Barbados whipped the Leeward Islands by 85 runs.

Summarised scores:

At Arnos Vale

BARBADOS 101 (Zion Brathwaite 35; Chamiqueko Landerfort 5-21, Kimani Nisbett 3-38) and 189 (Achilles Browne 44, Nimar Bolden 28, Zion Brathwaite 24)

vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 123 (Michael Palmer 27, Michael Greaves 21; Nathan Sealy 6-31, Saurav Worrell 3-39) & 82 (Nathan Sealy 5/12)

- Barbados won by 85 runs.

At Park Hill

JAMAICA 264-8 dec. (Justin Beckford 100 not out, Jordan Johnson 49, Steven Wedderburn 27; Kervin Gassie 3-33) & 130-7

vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 133 all out (Divonie Joseph 45, Kerwin Gassie 23; Reon Edwards 6-34) & 258 (A Auguste 96; Reon Edwards 4/66, T Redwood 4/92)

- Jamaica won by three wickets.

At Zion Hill

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 9-6 dec. (Andrew Rambaran 28, Narad Kissoondath 22; Jonathan Rampersaud 5-16) & 155 (Kyle Ramdoo 52; J Sandia 5/42)

vs GUYANA 152 for four (Shamar Yearwood 52, Mavendra Dindyal 38) & 75-5 (Shamar Yearwood 40; Nick Ramlal 3/14, Vasant Singh 2/7)

- Guyana won by five wickets.

