U-19s fall to Bajans in opener

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s fell to a 38-run defeat against Barbados in the opening round of the Cricket West Indies Men’s Risings Stars Under-19 50-over Championship at Sion Field in St Vincent.
Barbados were dismissed for 152 in 39 overs with Andrew Rambaran grabbing three wickets for 20 runs and Jacen Agard taking three for 41.
In reply, T&T were dismissed for 114 in 34 overs with Rajeev Ramnath top-scoring with 35.
Meanwhile, the Women’s U-19 30-over tournament also bowled off yesterday in Trinidad however only one game was played with rain washing out the other two.
The Windward Islands girls defeated Guyana by six wickets in a reduced 13-over game at Gilbert Park in California, while T&T’s match against Barbados at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) and the game between Jamaica and the Leeward Islands, at UWI SPEC in St Augustine, were both abandoned.
At Gilbert Park, Guyana were restricted to 40 for two and the Windwards replied with 41 for four off 11.2 overs. The Women’s U-19 continues tomorrow with T&T in action against the Windwards at Gilbert Park.
In the other games tomorrow, the Leewards face Guyana at the NCC in Couva and Jamaica tackle Barbados at UWI SPEC. The T&T boys will be in action tomorrow against Jamaica at Arnos Vale.
Summarised Scores:
Barbados 152 (39 overs) (N Sealy 35, I Folkes 25, J Dorne 24; Andrew Rambaran 3/20, Jacen Agard 3/41, Joshua Davis 2/32) vs T&T 114 (34 oves) (Rajeev Ramnath 35)
—Barbados won by 38 runs.