U-19s fall to Bajans in opener

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s fell to a 38-run defeat against Barbados in the opening round of the Cricket West Indies Men’s Risings Stars Under-19 50-over Championship at Sion Field in St Vincent.

Barbados were dismissed for 152 in 39 overs with Andrew Rambaran grabbing three wickets for 20 runs and Jacen Agard taking three for 41.

In reply, T&T were dismissed for 114 in 34 overs with Rajeev Ramnath top-scoring with 35.

Meanwhile, the Women’s U-19 30-over tournament also bowled off yesterday in Trinidad however only one game was played with rain washing out the other two.

The Windward Islands girls defeated Guyana by six wickets in a reduced 13-over game at Gilbert Park in California, while T&T’s match against Barbados at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) and the game between Jamaica and the Leeward Islands, at UWI SPEC in St Augustine, were both abandoned.

At Gilbert Park, Guyana were restricted to 40 for two and the Windwards replied with 41 for four off 11.2 overs. The Women’s U-19 continues tomorrow with T&T in action against the Windwards at Gilbert Park.

In the other games tomorrow, the Leewards face Guyana at the NCC in Couva and Jamaica tackle Barbados at UWI SPEC. The T&T boys will be in action tomorrow against Jamaica at Arnos Vale.

Summarised Scores:

Barbados 152 (39 overs) (N Sealy 35, I Folkes 25, J Dorne 24; Andrew Rambaran 3/20, Jacen Agard 3/41, Joshua Davis 2/32) vs T&T 114 (34 oves) (Rajeev Ramnath 35)

—Barbados won by 38 runs.

The West Indies women made heavy weather of what should have been a straightforward chase against their Ireland counterparts but managed to just get over the line as they opened their three-match T20 series with a nervy two-wicket wicket victory, off the final ball, at the Daren Sammy Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia, yesterday.

The Trinidad and Tobago netball team opened their Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games campaign in San Salvador, El Salvador, with a 108-10 annihilation over the Dominican Republic in their Group A fixture on Monday night.

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers’ poor performance at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup is more a symptom of the overall decline of football in T&T and less about national coach Angus Eve.

This is the view of both Brent Sancho and Clayton Morris, two former players who have represented Trinidad and Tobago successfully and at the highest level.

West Indies will defend the Richards-Botham Trophy when they tour England for three Tests next year.

The tour, which will see the opening Test at historic Lord’s, will be the second of England for the Caribbean side following the ground-breaking series in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trinidad and Tobago spinner Bryan Charles has been added to the West Indies’ pre-series camp ahead of the Test matches against the Indian cricket team later this month.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) initially named an 18-man squad which included a number of the usual Test players, including Jayden Seales who has recovered from a knee injury. The squad also contains five uncapped players; batters Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge and Kirk McKenzie, as well as fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Jair McAllister.