U-19s force Leewards on the backfoot

MIDDLE-ORDER batter Veeran Batchu led a Trinidad and Tobago resurgence on his tournament debut at the end of day two of their three-day match against the Leeward Islands in their third round CWI Rising Stars U-19 Championship match at Cumberland, St Vincent, yesterday.

And T&T had their opponents on the back-foot after pacer Jacen Agard ripped out the top order with three wickets (for 10 runs) in the evening session, leaving the Leewards on 49 for three.

After T&T resumed from their overnight 122 for five, Batchu’s undefeated 63, counting nine boundaries, saw them attain their highest total for the tournament, as they declared on 251 for eight. Nick Ramlal whose knock spanned a painstaking 245 balls, contributed 47, while featuring in a solid 49-run, fifth-wicket partnership with Batchu.

Batchu also combined with pacer Ricardo Chase (25) for a crucial seventh-wicket, 53-run stand.

Summarised scores:

T&T 251-8 decl. 101.5 overs (Veeran Batchu 63 n.o., Andrew Rambaran 44, Nick Ramlal 47; Onaje Emory 3-50, Ronald Williams 2-42, Nathan Edward 2-36) vs Leeward Islands 46/3 19 overs (Michael Greaves 33 n.o.; Jacen Agard 3-10)

