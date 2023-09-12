U-19s post-mortem pushed back

The planned post-mortem of Trinidad and Tobago’s performance in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 regional championship in St Vincent has been delayed.
The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) was supposed to conduct a post mortem in August but various factors prevented the process from being undertaken.
The process is expected to conducted soon.
In the recent Under-19 series in St Vincent, the T&T youths won two out of five matches in the 50-over competition and won one and lost two of their three games in the three-day tournament.
Jamaica were victorious in both competitions.
