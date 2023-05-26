U-19s vs Patriots in Prem 2 final

The Premier League Under-19s will face Marchin Patriots in the Premiership 2 T20 final on the final day of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba today.
The Premiership 2 final bowls off at 3 p.m. followed by the Premiership 1 final which gets going at 7.30 p.m.
The Premiership 1 semi-finals took place yesterday, with defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club taking on Central Sports in the first game and PowerGen Penal Sports facing Clarke Road United in the second match.
The winners of yesterday’s semis will square off in today’s finale.
Meanwhile, Marchin Patriots and the Premier League U-19s secured their places in the Division 2 final following easy victories in their respective semis on Thursday.
On Thursday, the U-19s cruised into the final with an easy 37-run victory over HKL Aranjuez Sports in the first semi-final, while Marchin defeated Defence Force by eight wickets to secure their place in the title game.
In the first game Thursday, the Under-19s posted 137 for five with everyone stepping up and different points.
In reply, Aranjuez were restricted to 100 for nine off their 20 overs with all the bowlers contributing to the eventual success.
With the bat, Justin Jagessar gave the Under-19s a good start, scoring 30 off 18 balls in a 44-run opening stand with Kyle Ramdoo, who offered good support with 23 off 27 balls.
Jagessar struck two sixes and three fours before he fell in the final over of the Powerplay.
Number three batter Kyle Kissoondath struggled to get going, facing 14 balls for his three runs but the rest of the team made up for that lapse.
Rajeev Ramnath struck 22 off 19, Andrew Rambaran hit 14 off 17 however it was Joshua Davis’ 27 not out off 16 balls that took them to a winning total in the final three overs of the innings.
Aranjuez never got a handle on the chase as the U-19 bowlers stifled the batters. Zachary Siewah ended with the best figures for the U-19s, grabbing three for 17 while Joshua Davis (2/21) and Vasant Singh (2/13) took two wickets each.
In Thursday’s second game, Defence Force were restricted to 145 for six while Marchin replied with 149 for two off 17.3 overs with Adrian Ali hitting 70 and Hakeem Mitchell slamming 52 not out.
Summarised scores:
Premiership 2 T20 Semi-finals:
Premier League U-19s 137-5 (20 overs) (Justin Jagessar 30, Joshua Davis 27 n.o.; Triston Singh 2/25)
vs HKL Aranjuez Sports 100-9 (20 overs) (Dion Ferrier 22, Safraz Lalloo 22; Zachary Siewah 3/17, Vasant Singh 2/13, Joshua Davis 2/21)
—Premier League U-19s won by 37 runs.
Defence Force 145-6 (20 overs) (Jordan Samkaran 54, Andre Medina 46; Teshawn Castro 3/13, Roshan Parag 2/26)
vs Marchin Patriots 149-2 (17.3 overs) (Adrian Ali 70, Hakeem Mitchell 52 n.o.)
—Marchin Patriots won by eight wickets.