U-20 women drawn with Canada, El Salvador, SKN

Trinidad and Tobago have been grouped with Canada, El Salvador and St Kitts-Nevis in the CONCACAF 2022 Women’s Under-20 Championships.
The tournament draw was conducted in Miami, Florida, on Monday, revealing the groups for next year’s tournament, which will take place from February 25-March 12, in the Dominican Republic.
The 2022 CONCACAF 2022 Women’s U-20 will begin with a 16-team group stage split into four groups of four teams, with the top three teams advancing to the knockout stage. Those 12 teams will join the four teams that advanced directly to the knockout round from 2022 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Qualifying, which took place last September.
Bermuda (Group A), Cayman Islands (Group B), Curacao (Group C) and Suriname (Group D) were the preliminary round group winners that qualified directly for the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 round of 16, via the Qualifying tournament.
The result of the draw as follows:
Group E: USA, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua
Group F: Mexico, Honduras, Guyana, Panama
Group G: Canada, T&T, El Salvador, St Kitts & Nevis