West Indies women head into their crucial group stage opener of the ICC World Cup against hosts New Zealand on Friday plagued by batting worries after another insipid display left them with an 81-run defeat to India.

Set 259 to win in their second official warm-up at Rangiora Oval yesterday, the Caribbean side was restricted to 177 for nine off their 50 overs, to lose for the second time in three days. The only real bright sparks were Shemaine Campbelle who tasted form with a polished 63 of 81 balls and Hayley Matthews with 44 off 61 balls.