Trinidad and Tobago were totally outclassed by Canada in their final Group G match of the CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championship on Tuesday night, losing 5-0 to crash out of the competition without a win.
T&T who made it to the quarter-finals two years ago, didn’t get a shot at the San Cristobal Panamerican Stadium in the Dominican Republic, as the Canadians topped the group with their third straight victory.
T&T finished the group stage in last place having also lost to El Salvador 3-0 and St Kitts and Nevis 7-2.
On Tuesday night, Holly Ward kicked off the scoring for Canada in the 37th minute before a second half deluge in which Serita Thurton (49th), Keera Melenhorst (58th), Florianne Jourde (64th) and Kaila Novak (90th) all bagged goals to seal another three points.
Canada threatened from the kick-off, dominating possession throughout the encounter and creating numerous chances to score. However T&T custodian Akyla Walcott kept her team in the game in the first half, letting in just one goal in the first 45 minutes.
It took Canada 37 minutes to beat Walcott, with Ward poaching her third goal of the competition, slotting home a rebound from Thurton’s header that was cleared off the line and landed at her feet just a few yards in front of goal and with just the keeper to beat.
Walcott kept making saves, denying Melenhorst’s long range effort before the half-time whistle, as Canada continued to press the T&T defence.
The Canadians wasted little time doubling their advantage in the second half, with Thurton heading past Walcott from a pass from Annika Leslie to make it 2-0.
Leslie provided another clinical pass to Melenhorst who unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area that beat Walcott to make it 3-0 and put the result beyond doubt.
Jourde also scored from the top of the penalty box, while Novak headed home from close range in the closing moments.
In the other game on Tuesday, El Salvador defeated St Kitts and Nevis 5-0, however both teams still advanced to the next round of the Championship.
The top three teams in the tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica in August.
Score:
Canada 5(Holly Ward 37th, Serita Thurton 49th, Keera Melenhorst 58th, Florianne Jourde 64th, Kaila Novak 90th) T&T 0