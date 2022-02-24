U-20 women play El Salvador today

Trinidad and Tobago Under-20 women footballers will begin their quest for a spot in the 2022 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup when they take on El Salvador today from 4 p.m. at The Estadio Panamericano, San Cristóbal in the Dominican Republic.
After meeting the Salvadorians, T&T also face St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday, and finally end the preliminary round of the 2022 CONCACAF Women Under-20 Championship on Tuesday against Canada, one of the tournament favourites.
T&T are coached by Jason Spence former head coach of both the St Ann’s Rangers women’s and men’s teams. The rest of Spence’s technical staff consist of assistant coaches Dernelle Mascall and Desiree Sarjeant, Trevor Nottingham (goalkeeper coach), Vernetta Flanders (team manager) and Natalie Harper (equipment manager).
Spence said there was great excitement among his players going into the competition. After preparing for the tournament at home, the local contingent was joined by a majority of overseas-based players, mainly coming from American universities.
“The girls are really looking forward to it, although the preparation was a bit short,” Spence stated. “We are able to push them and they are quite excited and ready.”
Having served previously as Under-20 assistant coach, Spence received a late appointment in mid-December, as coach of T&T’s women’s Under-17 and Under-20 football teams.
He spoke of the “character” of his players, who have had under two months’ preparation for the tournament.
“The time to get the team ready has been short. We have been demanding on them because we had to work with them both physically and of course, tactically,” the Spence said.
“It was quite a bit of a challenge, as much as we have not played football for two years “But this local group has really adapted and have been answering the call. Right now, we feel pretty good about the way that they have responded.”
“The good thing about the group who is coming from abroad (is) they were part of the last cycle of this Under-20 tournament. So, they are bringing that bit of an experience, “he added.
Among players Spence will rely on heavily is Maria Serrant, the Corban University utility player, who recently represented the senior team in qualifiers against Nicaragua and Dominica.
The 2022 CWU20 will be played in the Dominican Republic, beginning with a 16-team group stage split into four groups of four teams, with the top three teams advancing to the knockout stage. Those 12 teams will join the four teams that advanced directly to the knockout round from 2022 CWU20 Qualifying, which took place in September 2021.
At the conclusion of the event, the champion, runner-up and third-place finisher will qualify for the 2022 FIFA Women’s U-20 in Costa Rica in August of 2022.
The three teams from the region that will have qualified for the Women’s Under-20 World Cup will join host nation Costa Rica, giving CONCACAF four teams in the tournament.