U20 coach Hood hopes for continuation

Trinidad and Tobago head-coach Richard Hood is hoping for a continuation of the Under-20 women’s programme despite his team’s dream of a FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup berth ending in a 4-0 loss to Mexico at Estadio Olympic Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo on Wednesday evening.
Though disappointed with the result, Hood saw good signs for the future.
“I think that some of these girls are definitely future national senior players. I would say certainly Sarah De Gannes and Afiyah Cornwall are two standout players that can go on to represent our senior women’s team in the future, and there are others,” he said.
“Of course, they need to develop their skills, fitness levels and their tactical awareness, and this is very much dependent on what the TTFA does from now on.”
The Police FC coach is hoping a programme would be implemented to continue the development of the women’s pool.
“It is up to the TTFA to develop these players. The clubs can’t do it, the schools definitely can’t do it. We need to have a continuous programme with the players training at a high level and playing international games on a regular basis as well.
“I am hopeful we can continue to build because we have seen what these girls were able to accomplish over a short time with the opportunities presented, such as a training camp before the tournament. It is very much dependent on investment. Of course, it cannot be done without a substantial investment into the programme. For instance, to get the foreign-based players on a more regular basis, to get international games and to have local and foreign camps,” he continued.
Hood was encouraged by his team’s efforts in the loss to Mexico.
“It was a tough game. I thought the girls gave their all and they tried their best. We attempted to frustrate the Mexicans as much as possible… defending deep. We re-organised our defence, playing three central defenders, and I think that the plan worked to a point. I think conceding that goal just before the half was a bit deflating,” Hood told TTFA Media.
Trinidad and Tobago were able to hold off the Mexicans in the first half until they were caught napping as Anette Vasquez met a pass from Gabriela Juarez to hit home just before the break.
T&T adopted a more defensive approach, switching from a usual 4-2-3-1 to a back five including three central defenders. Juarez’s goal seemed to break T&T’s focus. Mexico doubled their lead in the 55th minute when Juárez met a free header at the back post following an early save from the side. Later, Alison González was fouled by goalie Keshwar who made a late tackle on the player, resulting in a penalty that Gonzalez converted on 67 minutes for a 3-0 lead. Substitute Destinee Manzo then made it 4-0 in the 70th on a counter-attack play that punished a jaded T&T back line at that stage.
T&T’s prolific forward Afiyah Cornwall was closely marked throughout the contest and struggled to find enough room to make an impact while her teammates fought valiantly but had to little to show for it at the final whistle.
“I am pleased with the overall performance and where these girls came from in a very short time, and the maturity and determination they showed to try and work towards the plan we devised for them,” Hood said.
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: 1.K’lil Keshwar (GK); 15.Arnelle Douglas, 4.Latifha Pascall, 5.Tsai-Anne Fernandez, 11.Chrissy Mitchell, 3.Nathifa Hackshaw (12.Cayla McFarlane 59’); 7.Sarah De Gannes, 9.Afiyah Cornwall (captain), 10.Alexcia Ali, 8.Maria-Frances Serrant, (13.Megan Rampersad 74’); 19.Aaliyah Prince.
Unused substitutes: 18. Chelsea Ramnauth (GK), 2.Roshun Williams, 6.Aaliyah Pascall, 14.Moenesa Mejias, 16.Sydni Greaves, 17.Cecile Loraine, 20.Tori Paul.