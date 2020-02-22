Trinidad and Tobago’s Under 20 women will kick off their World Cup qualification quest when they face St Kitts/Nevis in their opening Group F fixture at 1 p.m. today (TT time) at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.
Fellow Group F rivals Haiti and Cayman Islands will meet at 4 p.m.
On the back of two successive wins in their training matches, including a 3-0 win over Puerto Rico, T&T will be aiming for a win to stake an early claim for advancing to the knockout stage. The top three teams from the group advance.
“For the most part the players are fit and raring to go, and they are looking forward to getting on the pitch and hopefully, achieving our goal which is to get a victory,” Richard Hood told TTFA Media.
“We have been working really hard and we had a much deserved day off on Thursday. We have seen with each passing day that the confidence is growing within the squad. We are passing the ball better and there is much better understanding of their roles and functions, and it’s been a joy in seeing the positive development in the players. We are looking forward to a good start and solid showing in the tournament,” Hood added.
Two changes have been made to the squad with defender Shalisha King and Sydney Boiselle departing due to medical reasons and Celine Lorraine of Jewels FC and Moenesa Mejias (Trinity Nationals) joining the contingent.
Afiyah Cornwall is expected to be T&T’s main weapon in attack, scoring five goals in three matches during the build up. She came off the bench in the closing 15 minutes to score in the 3-1 win on Wednesday over local club Abril LDF which included six members of Dominican Republic’s senior national team.