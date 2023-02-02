U16 netballers battling to get to Caribbean tourney

The national Under-16 netball team is in urgent need of funding as it prepares for the March 24 to April 1 Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament in Dominica.
A squad of 15 has been selected by the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association, coached by Lystra Solomon-Simmons.
However, the squad is dealing with a number of challenges, including meeting its budget of $145,500 for travel, uniforms, etc.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, team manager Catherine John said they were “well, well short,” of their target at present.
“We have been writing to some organisations. We have got some positive responses but nothing close to what is needed.”
John also explained other challenges faced in selecting the team and preparing for the tournament.
Having had trials last year, 25 players had been in training before the squad was cut to 15.
John said some of the players initially in training dropped out because of personal difficulties, including the cost of transport to get to training. Additional players had to be recruited through the coaching network.
The manager also described difficulties faced at training sessions.
“The difficulty with the training is mainly the use of the venues,” she said. At Mandela Park, the challenge is the weather, the court.”
John explained that water settles under the surface at the venue and even on dry days, moisture makes the court slippery.
The Caribbean Tournament will be the first regional competition for the squad, “because of Covid,” said John.
However, the manager said despite the obstacles faced, the players were coping.
“In terms of the girls’ general attitude to training, I have no issues, they have been adapting well.”
Full squad:
Centre Court: Patryce Ashby, Khali Stephenson, Princess Taylor -, Khemyah Anderson (Tobago), Zaria Armour (Tobago).
Defence: Xhané Gray (Tobago), Denesa Hagley, Shian Lewis, Aneisha Hyles, Karina Alexis.
Shooters: Danya Mayers, Adriana Moreno, Akesi Quashie (Tobago), Keiko Roy (Tobago), Jada King (Tobago).
Coach: Lystra Solomon-Simmons, Assistant Coach-Liselle Johnson, Trainer-Abejah Johnson, Physiotherapist-David R. Mack, Manager-Catherine John.