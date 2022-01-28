UAE stun West Indies U-19s

A sensational knock from Aayan Afzal Khan helped the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to one of the best results in their history as they beat the West Indies ‘Rising Stars’ by 82 runs in the Plate semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, yesterday.
After edging past Uganda by a wicket, UAE endured a torrid start when Shiva Shankar (3-31) struck early and often to leave the visitors scrambling at 26 for four. It was at that point that Aayan entered the fray, and his 93 turned the game on its head.
While initially, wickets continued to tumble, his 103-run partnership with Shival Bawa (51) for the seventh wicket ensured that the Middle East team would have something to defend. He was the last man to fall in their innings at 224 for nine, a target that proved far too much for the Windies Under-19s.
Jash Giyanani (3-21) made the early inroads, with the home side quickly finding themselves 32 for four. And unlike the UAE, they had no Aayan to save the day, as Dhruv Parashar (4-30) picked up the baton with the ball.
In fact the most resistance from the West Indies came from the final pair, Nathan Edward hitting an unbeaten 51 as he and No.11 Isai Thorne put on 70 for the final wicket before fittingly Aayan sealed the win.
UAE will now take on the winner of Ireland vs Zimbabwe in the Plate final, while the West Indies take on the loser in the play-off for 11th.