UEFA and FIFA will this week seek to convince Europe’s top court that they have the right to block clubs from joining a breakaway league and penalise players.

The dispute between UEFA, FIFA and the European Super League has ramifications for other sports, clubs and players eyeing lucrative deals offered by rebel bodies and hoping to cash in during relatively short careers.

Announced in April last year, the Super League collapsed in less than 48 hours after outcry from fans, governments and players forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to pull out.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, however, are holding out. The Super League took its grievance to a Spanish court, which subsequently sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

At issue is whether certain provisions in FIFA and UEFA’s statutes allowing them to block rival events conform with EU competition rules against companies or bodies abusing their dominance.

The CJEU will also have to decide whether the two bodies’ threat to bar clubs and players from taking part in the Super League or ban them from playing in national team matches is an abuse of their power.

UEFA and FIFA’s media rights are also another issue for the Court to consider during the hearing from July 11-12. A ruling is expected next year at the earliest.

UEFA has previously said that it remained confident in its position in all the relevant jurisdictions. “We are confident the European Court of Justice will properly interpret EU competition law and existing precedent,” a representative from the Super League said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CLASSY NICHOLAS

CLASSY NICHOLAS

Nicholas Paul laid down his World Championship medal credentials with a double gold masterclass when the third and final leg of the Tissot Track Nations Cup series concluded in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.

“It was a hard week of racing,” a pleased Paul said after his medal ceremony. “It means a lot to me to be able to come to Cali and win the keirin and the sprint, I’m happy.”

WI suffer 9th straight loss to ‘Tigers’

WI suffer 9th straight loss to ‘Tigers’

West Indies crashed to their ninth straight One-Day International defeat to Bangladesh yesterday, paying dearly for an ordinary batting effort on a sticky wicket at the Guyana National Stadium.

Mustering only 149 for nine in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side after rain delayed the start by 2-¼ hours, West Indies then watched as the Tigers chased down the small target with a whopping 55 balls to spare, sending them to a six-wicket loss in the opening ODI. For the hosts, it was their first defeat of the multi-format tour after sweeping the Tests and winning the three-match Twenty20 International series 2-0.

Women Warriors ‘ready to work’ in Panama decider

With a World Cup playoff berth still at stake, Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s footballers could be in for an eventful evening today against Panama when the two teams meet from 7 p.m, (T&T time) in their final Group B game, in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in Monterrey, Mexico.

Rain wreaks havoc with ‘Sagicor’

Rain wreaks havoc with ‘Sagicor’

AFTER all 51 matches were completed without problems on Saturday’s opening day, only seven of the 31 were finished by press time yesterday in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

TTCF boss: Take road safety seriously

TTCF boss: Take road safety seriously

The sporting fraternity has joined those mourning the loss of photographer Anthony Harris.

Harris died yesterday from injuries suffered after being knocked down by a motorist while cycling around the Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday.

Visa, $$ woes could ground youth teams

Visa and financial issues have put in doubt the participation of two national youth teams in upcoming CONCACAF competitions in the United States and the Dominican Republic.

In a release yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) said it was “facing the possibility of taking the very tough decision of withdrawing from the upcoming CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championship in Tampa, Florida, and the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys Under-14 Challenge Series in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.”