Umpires stay neutral as TTCB vote looms

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council (TTCUC) president Kellman Kowlessar has said that the umpires are staying neutral in the build-up to the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) elections, which will be held on Saturday.

Kowlessar contacted the Express yesterday to clarify the TTCUC position after he said he was erroneously quoted in a TTCB media release issued on Sunday.

The TTCUC president said: “As umpires, we are staying neutral when it comes to the TTCB elections. However, we will be voting at the upcoming elections and we wish all candidates the best of success.

“At no point in time did I give any indication that the umpires were supporting any candidate,” he added.

Yesterday, the TTCB updated its media release from Sunday, removing the quotes and statements that were attributed to Kowlessar, without adding in any clarification or explanation.

