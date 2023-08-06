“An unmitigated failure”
That was the immediate reaction of former United States senior national men’s team footballer Alexi Lalas to the elimination by Sweden of the defending champion Americans at the first knockout round of the Women’s World Cup yesterday in Melbourne, Australia.
His categorical statement drew very different responses from the other members of the Fox Network television panel, including the host, who all took a more positive, forward-looking perspective to the fact that the USA, winners of the last two World Cups, had failed to reach at least the semi-finals for the first time ever.
So, was he too harsh? Should Lalas, as a former international player himself, have adopted a more sympathetic tone without necessarily going the way of the other panellists who seemed more inclined to fall in line with the opinions of the clearly stunned players and officials themselves as to how proud they were of the team?
My perspective is that he was right on point because it was a simple statement of fact. However, and this pertains more to the broadcast media than the printed or online versions, television and radio coverage is becoming increasingly aligned to the event or the team they are following, to the extent that if they are not full-on cheerleaders, they always err on the side of optimism and sympathy when the results don’t go as hoped.
Let’s bring the discussion closer to home now as the national team are on their way back from the World Netball Championships in Cape Town, South Africa, where they lost six of seven games (all by comfortable margins), had their lowest-ever finish at the event (12th) and essentially continued the downward trend of the former joint-world champions (1979, here in Port of Spain) since they missed the 1991 Championships.
Was that campaign “an unmitigated failure?”
As there is obviously more direct local interest in this one, I am sure that many who are endorsing Lalas’ perspective on the American women prefer to go easier on the local netballers, either because they are friends and family, or maybe know them personally, or just don’t feel comfortable criticising our own.
From a media perspective though, isn’t it our role to present the unvarnished facts, and then take it a step further to interrogate and investigate why there are such increasingly mediocre performances on the world stage by a former global netball power?
It may not change anything because accountability in public life means nothing here or in much of the region, West Indies cricket – men, women, youths, seniors – being the classic example of an unmatched legacy squandered before our very eyes with no real consequences for its disintegration.
And speaking of cricket, wasn’t it Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board boss Azim Bassarath who described the 2023 national under-19 men’s team as “the best team ever selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago in this age group” ahead of the tournament in St Vincent last month where they won two of their five matches in the one-day competition and finished fifth of six teams in the three-day tournament?
Remember, he didn’t say “best prepared” or “best resourced.” He said “best ever.” At the very least, shouldn’t Bassarath, who is now also vice-president of Cricket West Indies, be called upon to reconcile that unambiguous statement with the actual results? Or is that, as in other areas of public life, you can say what you want and not be properly held accountable, no matter how unsubstantiated, inane or embarrassingly premature the utterings may be?
Ultimately, these perspectives and priorities come down to what we expect from the media, whether as practitioners or consumers, whether we have a vested interest or not.
Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding, a man not known for putting water in his mouth in more than 30 years of television commentary, sent me an article from respected Australian sportswriter and columnist Greg Baum a couple years ago on the topic. Here’s how Baum started his discourse:
“The fundamental role and obligation of media in sport is not to SUPPORT sportsfolk. Nor is it NOT to support them. It is to report, analyse, assess and commentate. It is to give praise where it is due and deliver criticism where it is due. It is to remain independent. It is NOT to be cheerleaders. This function is still not clearly understood by many in the sporting world, nor by some in the media.”
This may sound straightforward but it is still a judgement call as to when praise and criticism are “due.”
However the real question is whether or not media people themselves and the general public view the role of the media as that of impartial observers or enthusiastic cheerleaders.
Too many well-educated people, in and out of the profession, clearly prefer cheerleading.