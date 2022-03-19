East Zone continued their unbeaten run in the Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) NextGen Under-15 Development Programme, with Yasir Deen playing a key role with bat and ball in their 136-run victory over North East on Friday at Aranjuez Recreation Ground, as they booked their place in the semi-finals as the top team in Group A.
The right-handed, lower-order batter, Deen, scored a run-a-ball 56 to help East Zone post a competitive 262 for six before going to work with the ball to grab four wickets for 15 runs with his off-breaks to restrict North East to 126 for seven. Deen struck seven fours in his knock while Renaldo Fournillier top-scored for East with a rapid 49-ball 60, which included two sixes and six fours.
Opener Tyler Ramroop also played a key anchor role for East with the bat, hitting 30 off 91 balls to stabilise the innings following the early dismissals of Christian Lall (2) and Zameer Ali (10) in the first ten overs of the game.
Tyler and Fournillier put on 101 runs for the third wicket, taking the score from 28 for two to 129 for three before the latter was bowled by Ashmir Singh. Deen then stepped in to carry the score past 200 in partnership with Nathan Sagar, who chipped in with 20 off 31 balls.
North whip Tobago
In the other Group A match on Friday, North whipped Tobago by 155 runs, with Maleek Lewis leading the charge, hitting 121 and grabbing two wickets for 27 runs. Lewis struck 17 fours and a six in his 119-ball knock that led North to 244 for seven off 46 overs. Tobago replied with 89 all out, with Varisht Ramdeen taking three for 15.
In Group B, South East finished on top with a perfect record after their easy nine-wicket victory over South West at Sancho Recreation Ground. South West were dismissed for 51 and South East made light work of the chase, racing to 51 for one off 7.5 overs, with Brendan Boodoo hitting 33 not out. Meanwhile, Central finished second in the Group B following a six-wicket victory over South.
East will now face Central in the first Under-15 semi-final tomorrow at the National Cricket Centre while South East will face North in the other semi scheduled to be played on Tuesday at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
Summarised Scores
East 262-6 (50 overs) (Renaldo Fournillier 60, Yasir Deen 56, Tyler Ramroop 30; Ishant Roopnarine 2/46, Ethan Ramsundar 2/52) vs North East 126-7 (35 overs) (Ashmir Singh 43, Israel Gonzales 41 n.o.; Yasir Deen 4/15).
East won by 126 runs
North 244-7 (46 overs) (Maleek Lewis 121, Shiva Sampath 21 n.o.; Sameer Khan 2/29, Ashmeer Jumadeen 2/38) vs Tobago 89 (32.1 overs) (Tomas Persad 15; Varisht Ramdeen 3/15, Dominic Redhead 2/9, Maleek Lewis 2/27, Mikaeel Ali 2/34).
North won by 155 runs
South 155 (48.1 overs) (Levi Ghanny 39, Roberto Badree 18; Aadi Ramsaran 4/31, Kyle Ramesar 2/27) vs Central 156-4 (35.1 overs) (Christiano Ramnanan 51 n.o., Dimitri Ramjattan 24; Reeyad Persad 2/9).
Central won by 6 wickets
South West 51 (39.3 overs) (Aidian Basdeo 15; Zion Phillip 3/2, Brendan Boodoo 2/2) vs South East 52-1 (7.5 overs) (Brendan Boodoo 33 n.o., Amit Chan 13 n.o.).
South East won by 9 wickets.