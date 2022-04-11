Having registered wins in their respective opening round matches last week, the unbeaten Flamingos and Masqueraders are set to meet today at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) for a possible place in the final of the Sports and Culture Fund sponsored Under-19 Cup.
The tournament got under way on Friday with Masqueraders defeating Hummingbirds by 93 runs, and Flamingos beat Scarlet Ibis by six wickets to earn three points each heading into the second round of matches on today.
At the NCC, Masqueraders got to 254 for nine wickets in their 50 overs with Ricardo Chase top-scoring with a fine innings of 72 comprising five fours and four sixes. Also contributing to the imposing total were Tobagonian Josh Telemaque who made 42 (6X4, 2X6) with useful knocks also coming from Avalon Changoor (33), captain Andrew Rambaran (29) and Joshua Davis (22).
Fareez Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Hummingbirds with four wickets for 28 runs in eight overs while Jacen Agard, Abdur Rahman Juman and captain Vasant Singh took one apiece.
In reply Hummingbirds were dismissed for 161 in 43 overs with opening batsman Sachin Emrit top-scoring with 58 including five boundaries. However, he got no major support in the run chase with Zachary Siewah (22) the only other batsman getting among the runs before he was unfortunately run out.
Masqueraders captain Rambaran ran through the Hummingbirds middle-order to finish with three for 22 in nine overs while Calvin Loubon, grabbed two for 30 in four overs while Davis, Kendall Poonchoon and Chase up one each.
At Inshan Ali Park, Flamingos won the toss and decided to send Scarlet Ibis in to bat and despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the batting side rallied to 215 for seven wickets middle-order batsman Khaleem Fazir Mohammed hitting five fours in an even half-century.
There were also good contributions from Jedidian John (33), captain and opening batsman Justin Jagessar (29), while both Cristian Rampersad and Saajid Ragoonanan posting 27 each.
For Flamingos, Rajeev Ramgoolie (two for 19) captain Rajeev Ramnath (two for 54) keep the Scarlet Ibis fighting for runs with Joshua James picking up one scalp.
The Flamingoes were off to a flier in their reply as opening batsman Kavir Boodoosingh slammed nine boundaries in making 69 to set the foundation and captain Ramnath (46) fell just four runs short of a well-earned half-century to ensure the win.
Other good knocks came from Samir Saroop (29), Raul Ali (25) and Kyle Ramdoo (22). The four wickets to fall were shared Ragoonanan, Ronillster Perreira, Rampersad and Romario King.
Scarlet Ibis and Hummingbirds will meet in the other game today at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
Both matches bowl off at 9.30 am.
The final round of matches will be played next Friday. The top two teams after the round robin phase will clash in the final on Friday, April 27 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
Today’s U-19 fixtures
Scarlet Ibis vs Hummingbirds,
Inshan Ali Park
Flamingos vs Masqueraders,
National Cricket Centre