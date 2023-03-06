PRESENTATION College San Fernando created some breathing space at the top of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) standings, last week, with a victory over Fatima College.
Today, they will be looking to do the same when they face another title-contender Naparima College in San Fernando.
With three matches to play, Pres San Fernando are on top with 91 points, 13 points clear of second-placed Presentation College Chaguanas and 15 more than third-placed Naps.
Fatima, who suffered their first defeat of the season last week when they were beaten by Pres San Fernando by 63 runs, are now in fourth place on 75 points.
The top four teams are all still on contention for the coveted league title but Pres San Fernando can take a big step towards clinching their first Premiership trophy if they can maintain their perfect record this season.
Their opponents, Naps, have also been on a hot-streak, winning their previous two matches to stay in the hunt. Another victory today could see them close the gap on the leaders and add some drama to the title race.
Meanwhile, Pres Chaguanas will also be looking to stay in the running when they come up against last-placed Shiva Boys’ Hindu College at Gilbert Park in California.
And Shiva Boys, yet to win a game this season, are currently in a battle to avoid being relegated while Fatima College will be hoping to bounce back from their latest reversal when they tackle Hillview College at Fatima Ground in Mucurapo.
Hillview won their first game of the campaign last week against Shiva Boys to rise out of the relegation danger and will be looking to string together a few more wins before the league ends and the InterCol T20 commences.
The other game in the top flight today will be see St Benedict’s College square off against Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal. All matches bowl off at 9.30 a.m.
—Roger Seepersad
TODAY’S SSCL FIXTURES
Premiership
St Benedict’s College vs Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College, Inshan Ali Park
Presentation College San Fernando vs Naparima College, San Fernando
Fatima College vs Hillview College, Fatima Ground
Presentation College Chaguanas vs Shiva Boys’ Hindu College, Gilbert Park