The second round of matches in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) will take place today with unbeaten teams St Benedict’s College and Presentation College Chaguanas set to square off at Gilbert Park, in California, from 10 a.m.
‘Pres’ had the biggest margin of victory of all the successful teams in the opening round of the competition last Thursday, whipping Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College by 160 runs.
Meanwhile, St Benedict’s defeated Hillview College by 38 runs in their opening fixture. The other first-round winners were Fatima College, who beat defending champions Shiva Boys’ Hindu College, and Naparima College, who overcame St Mary’s College.
Fatima College are on a bye today while Naparima College will be up against Shiva Boys’ Hindu College at Lewis Street in San Fernando.
In the other games today, Hillview College will battle Presentation College San Fernando, who were on a bye in the first round, at Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe, while Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College will host St Mary’s College at Endeavour Ground.
Today’s S
SCL fixtures:
Premiership Division
Hillview College vs Pres San Fernando, Knowles Street
Shiva Boys’ vs Naparima College, Lewis Street
Pres Chaguanas vs St Benedict’s College, Gilbert Park
Vishnu Boys’ vs St Mary’s College, Endeavour
North Championship
Manzanilla Sec vs El Dorado East Sec, El Dorado
QRC vs Toco Sec, El Socorro
South Championship
ASJA San Fernando vs ASJA Charlieville, Kennedy Park
Princes Town West Sec vs Couva East Sec, Beaucarro Ground
(All matches start at 10 a.m.)